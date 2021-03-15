Married couple charged with two robberies near MBTA station in Quincy

A married couple from Quincy has been arrested and charged with robbing two people near the North Quincy MBTA station on Feb. 18, police said.
Brian Kenney, 34, and Angelina Kenney, 38, were arrested and charged with one count of unarmed robbery on a person over 65 and one count of unarmed robbery, according to a press release by the Quincy Police Department.
Police said the first robbery occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m. outside of 95 West Squantum St. when a 69-year-old Asian man was attacked and had his lunch bag stolen as he walked towards the North Quincy MBTA station. The victim suffered serious injuries and has been hospitalized since the incident, police said in the release.
The second robbery occurred later that same day on West Squantum Street by Division Street. Police said that at approximately 9:55 p.m. a 55-year-old Asian female had her shoulder bag stolen while she walked home from the North Quincy train station. The victim was not injured in that incident, police said.
During the investigation Quincy police interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage from local businesses and homes, and on March 12 detectives applied for arrest warrants for the Kenneys, who live at 100 West Squantum St. in Quincy.
Quincy police said both robberies appeared to be “crimes of opportunity,” and race was not a motivating factor.
“We’ve heard and seen many comments that this was a hate crime,” police wrote in the press release. “After a thorough investigation by detectives in the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and a review by the Quincy Police Civil Rights Officer, there is no indication that these incidents were motivated by hate. Rather, they were crimes of opportunity and theft was the motivating factor.”
