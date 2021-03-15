Married couple charged with two robberies near MBTA station in Quincy

A married couple from Quincy has been arrested and charged with robbing two people near the North Quincy MBTA station on Feb. 18, police said.

Brian Kenney, 34, and Angelina Kenney, 38, were arrested and charged with one count of unarmed robbery on a person over 65 and one count of unarmed robbery, according to a press release by the Quincy Police Department.

Police said the first robbery occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m. outside of 95 West Squantum St. when a 69-year-old Asian man was attacked and had his lunch bag stolen as he walked towards the North Quincy MBTA station. The victim suffered serious injuries and has been hospitalized since the incident, police said in the release.