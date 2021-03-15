Moped operator dies of injuries in Boston crash

The operator of a Moped who suffered life-threatening injuries in a Friday night crash in the Forest Hills section of Boston has died from his injuries, State Police said.
The victim, identified as 30-year-old Joseph Pielmeier, caused the crash, according to a statement from State Police spokesman David Procopio. Pielmeier was operating a Tomos moped northbound on South Street at approximately 6:45 p.m. when he allegedly drove through a red light at the intersection with the Arborway, the statement said. The moped then slammed into the side door of a 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan traveling eastbound, according to the statement.
The Sienna had entered the intersection heading towards New Washington Street when Pielmeier struck it, Procopio said. The 30-year-old Milton man driving the Sienna had the green light, State Police said. The driver of the Sienna will not be charged in the crash, officials said.
Pielmeier struck the sliding side door of the minivan and was thrown from the Moped, State Police said. Pielmeier, who was not wearing a helmet, struck the pavement. He was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead Sunday.
The Sienna’s passenger, a three-year-old girl, suffered a bruised shoulder as a result of the crash, State Police said. She was transported to Boston Children’s Hospital for treatment.
State Police found a shoulder bag worn by Pielmeier in the road after the crash. Inside the bag, troopers found “two empty White Claw alcoholic beverages, three unopened alcoholic beverages, green leafy matter, a bowl, and a small container holding what appeared to be marijuana,” State Police said.
Multiple eyewitnesses reported seeing Pielmeier run a red light, police said. Evidence suggests he was traveling 30-40 miles per hour, State Police said.
