Moped operator dies of injuries in Boston crash

The operator of a Moped who suffered life-threatening injuries in a Friday night crash in the Forest Hills section of Boston has died from his injuries, State Police said.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Joseph Pielmeier, caused the crash, according to a statement from State Police spokesman David Procopio. Pielmeier was operating a Tomos moped northbound on South Street at approximately 6:45 p.m. when he allegedly drove through a red light at the intersection with the Arborway, the statement said. The moped then slammed into the side door of a 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan traveling eastbound, according to the statement.

The Sienna had entered the intersection heading towards New Washington Street when Pielmeier struck it, Procopio said. The 30-year-old Milton man driving the Sienna had the green light, State Police said. The driver of the Sienna will not be charged in the crash, officials said.