North Kingstown High School moves to remote classes after positive tests

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island high school is moving to remote learning after several students tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from the district to parents.

The letter from North Kingstown High School officials said the school “has experienced a significant number of COVID positive cases among the high school students” last week, WPRI-TV reported Monday.

The district was told by the state Department of Health that “several" students attended in-person classes while contagious.