One person suffers life-threatening injuries in Revere crash

At least one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Revere Monday afternoon, State Police said.
A tractor-trailer collided with at least two cars, possibly three, on the northbound side of Route 1, south of Copeland Circle, about 2:20 p.m., Dave Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in an e-mail.
State Police remained at the scene shortly after 4 p.m. and were continuing to gather information, Procopio said. State Police have not said how many people were hurt in the crash.
