Police hunting for suspect in vandalism at Catholic churches in South Boston and Dorchester

Police said the first incidents occurred at 6:30 a.m. at Saint Teresa of Calcutta church and Saint John Paul II Catholic Academy on Columbia Road in Dorchester. According to a posting on bpdnews.com , an unknown substance was discovered on the locking mechanisms of several doors to the school that prevented the use of keys to gain entry to the building. The same substance was found on the door locks of the church as well as a bicycle lock that was placed around the door handles of the main front entrance, police said in the posting.

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly put an unknown substance on the locks of buildings at two Catholic parishes in Dorchester and South Boston Friday morning.

In the second incident, at about 8 a.m., officers responded to a report of vandalism at St. Monica-St. Augustine church at 331 Old Colony Ave. in South Boston, where the same unknown substance was found on all four door locks of the church. A statue of the Blessed Mother had been knocked over as well, and police learned that the same statue had also been toppled on March 5 but had not been reported, police said.

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department, said it’s unclear whether these incidents are connected to any other previous reports of vandalism.

“We don’t know who this is,” Boyle said in a telephone interview. “It remains open. And we continue to look for the public’s help in identifying this individual.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4742 or call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

