Police say man who drove car into lake in Charlton was allegedly driving ‘impaired’

The man then proceeded to drive with one wheel in the water and another on the shore for 70 yards before the vehicle plunged into the water, Bullock said. The vehicle was about 30 yards into the water and the man swam ashore from there, Bullock said.

The 36-year-old Webster man driving the vehicle allegedly slammed into another vehicle in a parking lot before driving along the lake shore which becomes a boat ramp area, Patrolman Timothy Bullock said. The area becomes “no longer a driving surface,” Bullock said.

The driver who drove his car into Buffumville Lake in Charlton is suspected to have been “impaired” at the time, police said.

“Where he was driving it was not a road,” Bullock said. “You can’t confuse it as a road.”

Charlton police responded at 7:03 a.m., Bullock said. Charges against the man are pending, he said, but he is expected to be charged with “several motor vehicle violations” including negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Bullock said he could not disclose what state the man was in.

The man self-extricated from the vehicle and was on the shore when Charlton firefighters arrived, Fire Chief Ed Knopf said. He was taken to a local area hospital with minor injuries, Bullock said.

Massachusetts Fire District 7 responded to remove the vehicle from the water and reported the driver had been following his GPS at the time he plunged into the water. Knopf and Bullock both said they did not know where that information came from.

“Going back 50 years there is an old road over there but I don’t know of any current GPS models that would show that old road,” Bullock said.

