Representative Lynch slams state officials over cuts in MBTA service

“And now, they get a billion dollars and they’re going to take the billion dollars and lay people off? I don’t think so,” Lynch, a Southie Democrat, said during a briefing on the rescue plan at Faneuil Hall. “Or they’re going to take the billion dollars and then leave people stranded? That doesn’t work for us as a delegation, as a Massachusetts delegation.”

Representative Stephen F. Lynch on Monday blasted state officials over cuts at the MBTA , which he said come as the agency is poised to get around $1 billion from the federal government in relief funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Advertisement

Lynch said he understands ridership numbers have plummeted during the pandemic.

“But the idea is to provide this money to get the ridership to where it needs to be over the next weeks and months,” Lynch said. “This is it. This is the beginning of our opening, and to get the Commonwealth back to business. And what are they doing? They’re cutting bus service. They’re laying off employees. They’re going in the opposite direction that we need to be going in.”

He said he hopes state officials reconsider.

“And so, I’m asking them to please come back to the table,” Lynch said. “Let’s talk, and everybody get on the same page, because there are important decisions that have to be made. There are important fights that need to be fought. And we need to be together if we’re going to be successful on behalf of the people of Massachusetts.”

As of Sunday, services on the Red, Orange and Green Lines were reduced by about 20 percent, and several bus routes were suspended or consolidated (some still-busy routes saw increases).

The T announced in late February that it had decided not to shut down the commuter rail after 9 p.m. on weekdays, granting a reprieve to a small group of riders who still depend on late-night trains during the pandemic.

Advertisement

Overall, commuter rail ridership is down nearly 90 percent from pre-pandemic levels. But rush-hour demand has decreased at the greatest rate — most likely reflecting the massive shift by downtown office employees to remote work over the past year, according to MBTA officials.

While Lynch referred to layoffs during Monday’s briefing, the T has said layoffs are under consideration but hasn’t confirmed any largescale reductions as part of the cost saving measures, which General Manager Steve Poftak said are necessary to plug a structural budget deficit of $400 million per year for the next five years.

“It’s a difficult message for people to hear, but what we’re trying to do is set the MBTA up so that it’s sustainable in the long run,” Poftak recently told the Globe. “If we have to bring back service in certain places, we certainly will. That is something we have pledged to our customers.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.