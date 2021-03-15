Teenager ordered held without bail for arson-related murder charge in Lowell

The victim has been identified as 77-year-old Em Chak, according to prosecutors.

Alexander Sekou Gaye was arraigned in Lowell District Court where not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf to seven charges including murder, arson of a dwelling, and two counts of assault with intent to murder. He was arrested Sunday by Lowell police.

A 16-year-old boy was ordered held without bail Monday for his alleged role in an arson fire that claimed the life of a 77-year-old man, injured three tenants, two Lowell firefighters, one Lowell police officer and displaced some 50 residents.

Gaye is the third person charged with the arson fire Feb. 10 on a Westford Street residence where the blaze broke out around 3:13 a.m., according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office, which is prosecuting the case.

Gaye and 20-year-old Julian Boykins allegedly went to the rear of the residence and set a garbage bag on fire and the blaze eventually spread to two adjoining buildings, officials said. Boykins has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges and is being held without bail.

Boykin’s girlfriend Tanya Karadanis of Dracut allegedly was instructed by Boykins to destroy the SIM card in his cellphone during a telephone conversation held following Boykins’ arrest. Karadanis, 19, has pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering and conspiracy; bail was set at $5,000 cash, according to Ryan’s office.

Prosecutors allege that surveillance videos show Gaye and Boykin entering the back entrance of the Westford Street residence before the building became “engulfed in flames.” Boykins and Gaye are also allegedly seen on the video leaving the scene in a small four-door sedan, prosecutors wrote.





