Two alarm fire strikes Jamaica Plain home

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated March 15, 2021, 43 minutes ago
Heavy fire broke out in the basement of a three story Jamaica Plain building Monday morning.
Boston firefighters battled a a two-alarm fire that broke out Monday morning in the basement of a Jamaica Plain building, fire officials said.

The fire at 8 Sunnyside St. in Jamaica Plain started around 10:45 a.m., the Boston fire department wrote in a tweet. A second alarm was struck after the fire spread up the walls to the first and second floors of the building.

The blaze eventually reached the third floor, the fire department said.

Firefighters combated hoarding conditions in putting out the fire, caused by limited access to the building, the fire department said. The fire was knocked down and will require major overhauling.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

