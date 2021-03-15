Walsh says 13 percent of Boston residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

“Our case numbers have stayed below our threshold for concern for several weeks here,” Walsh said, referring to new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. “More and more people are getting vaccinated every day.”

Walsh, speaking during a briefing with US Representative Stephen F. Lynch on the COVID-19 rescue plan , provided the 13 percent figure and said 23 percent of city residents age 16 or older had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of March 10.

At the same time, Walsh said, residents should continue taking precautions against the virus and also keep getting tested. There are over 25 testing sites in Boston, he said, with more information available online at boston.gov or by calling the city’s 311 hotline.

Walsh also noted that teachers and K-12 school staffers are now eligible to book vaccine appointments. He said he visited a local school earlier in the day where 17 instructors had gotten vaccinated over the weekend.

“They were excited to get vaccinated,” Walsh said.

Lynch, speaking of the $1.9 trillion congressional rescue package, said it includes $7.6 billion for community health centers.

“We rely so heavily on community health centers here in Massachusetts,” Lynch said. “We have a very vibrant community health center [sector] that serves so many of our cities and towns. ... A number of those health centers are stepping up to take on greater responsibility with the vaccine rollout, as well as the day-to-day work that they do.”

He praised Walsh, his stalwart former union brother, for getting the nod to be President Biden’s labor secretary, a high-profile appointment expected to be confirmed soon.

“I’m delighted for my friend’s success,” Lynch, a South Boston Democrat, told reporters. “Marty and I strapped the work boots on together. He was a Laborers 223, Ironworkers Local 7 myself. We worked the same jobs together. ... I feel a certain kinship. Marty’s my friend, you know? So I was very, very happy for him.”

The appointment, Lynch continued, carries historical weight.

“I think it’s been a long, long, long time, probably more than 100, 150 years, since we’ve had a labor secretary who knows what it’s like to stand in the unemployment line,” Lynch said. “Who knows what it’s like to struggle. And so I think, given the circumstances of today’s America, with the, you know, the equity gap and the issues that we are confronting as a work force ... I think Marty’s a real blessing, to have that perspective brought to the United States [presidential] cabinet.”

Walsh and Lynch both alluded to one industry that has struggled mightily during the pandemic: restaurants, which were shuttered for months and still haven’t received the green light to resume operating at full capacity.

The mayor noted that outdoor dining starts up again in Boston on March 22.

“We will once again allow dining on some roadways and public spaces,” Walsh said. “The Boston Disabilities Commission will also provide ramps to restaurants who need them, like we did last summer. And also, an important note, due to the high density of restaurants in the North End neighborhood, the North End restaurants will begin [outdoor dining] on April 1. ... We’ve been proactively reaching out to small businesses.”

The outreach, Walsh said, has included hundreds of calls to businesses that applied for outdoor dining last summer.

“Our Office of Economic Development has been working with the Boston Black Hospitality Coalition to promote technical support and assistance that the city can help provide those businesses,” Walsh said. “The city will continue to host office hours for workshops to help businesses with their applications. So any business that’s having a hard time with applications, our Office of Small Business is here to help you. To learn more, you can go to boston.gov/2021outdoordining or call 311.”

Lynch, for his part, discussed the federal response in the rescue plan to the restaurant issue.

“We created ... a Restaurant Revitalization Fund, about $28.6 billion, to try to help that effort” of supporting eateries. “We’ll rely on individual states to set those guidelines, but the money will be there to provide that additional assistance.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.