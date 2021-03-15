COVID-19 data are moving in the right direction, Walensky says, but mitigation measures must continue to prevent another surge

Over the weekend, US airports saw the highest number of travelers recorded in one day since the pandemic began. Equally concerning, she said, are the resurgences in COVID-19 cases in some European countries, which have had “strikingly similar trends and struggles during the pandemic” as the US.

During a White House COVID-19 briefing, Walensky said she was concerned by people being tempted to relax and let their guards down with warmer weather approaching, more Americans traveling, and people engaging in spring break festivities without wearing masks.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday that COVID-19 cases in the United States are continuing to fluctuate between 50,000 and 60,000 per day, and she pleaded with Americans to continue following public health measures to prevent the number of cases from increasing as more people get vaccinated.

“I’m pleading with you for the sake of our nation’s health,” Walensky said. “These should be warning signs for all of us. Cases climbed last spring, they climbed again in the summer, they will climb now if you stop taking precautions when we continue to get more and more people vaccinated.”

By the end of March or early April, the variant of the virus that first emerged in the United Kingdom is expected to be the dominant strain in the United States, Walensky added.

According to CDC data, 37.5 million people in the US have been fully vaccinated, and 107.6 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Walensky said. Nearly 30 percent of adults and nearly two-thirds of seniors in the US have now received their first vaccination shot, Andy Slavitt, the White House coronavirus adviser, said, and the country averaged 2.4 million shots administered per day in the last seven days.

“We are just starting to turn the corner,” Walensky said. “The data are moving in the right direction, but where this goes is dependent on whether we all do what must be done to protect ourselves and others.”

Also during the briefing, Slavitt said the Biden administration would be almost doubling Medicare reimbursement rates for administering COVID-19 vaccines, increasing them from $23 per shot to $40 per shot, because the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services “determined that an additional level of reimbursement was going to increase vaccination rates, particularly in hard-to-reach communities.”

