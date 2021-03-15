H.E.R. wins Grammys song of the year, Bruno Mars and

The song with its Black Lives Matter themes won the songwriter’s award Sunday night over songs by superstars including Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Billie Eillish.

H.E.R.’s “I Can’t Breathe” has won song of the year at the Grammys.

H.E.R. shared the award with co-writers Dernst Emile II and Tiare Thomas.

As she accepted she said, “I’ve never been so proud to be an artist. We wrote this song over FaceTime, and I didn’t imagine that my fear and my pain would turn into impact and it would possibly turn into change.”