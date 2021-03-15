fb-pixel Skip to main content

H.E.R. wins Grammys song of the year, Bruno Mars and

By The Associated Press The Associated Press,Updated March 14, 2021, 13 minutes ago
H.E.R. (left) and Tiara Thomas accept the award for song of the year for "I Can't Breathe" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.
H.E.R. (left) and Tiara Thomas accept the award for song of the year for "I Can't Breathe" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.Chris Pizzello

H.E.R.’s “I Can’t Breathe” has won song of the year at the Grammys.

The song with its Black Lives Matter themes won the songwriter’s award Sunday night over songs by superstars including Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Billie Eillish.

H.E.R. shared the award with co-writers Dernst Emile II and Tiare Thomas.

As she accepted she said, “I’ve never been so proud to be an artist. We wrote this song over FaceTime, and I didn’t imagine that my fear and my pain would turn into impact and it would possibly turn into change.”

Boston Globe video