Mass. reports 12,448 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 12,448 to 2,535,295, state officials reported Monday.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Sunday, when 55,455 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to about 89.4 percent of the 2,836,670 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 1,620,368 first shots and 853,934 second shots of the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. It also included 60,993 shots of the one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 914,927.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 16,000 deaths in the state.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

