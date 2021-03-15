Northeastern to hold graduation ceremonies at Fenway on May 8

Northeastern University says it will hold graduation ceremonies at Fenway Park in early May.

The university’s news website reports that graduates will be physically distanced, sitting in the storied ballpark’s outfield and other areas both on and near the field. The approximately 4,000 graduating seniors will be split into two groups, for morning and afternoon ceremonies on Saturday, May 8.

“After all that our students have achieved to reach this milestone, we can’t wait to create a commencement experience they will never forget,” Joseph E. Aoun, president of Northeastern, said on the website. “I congratulate all Class of 2021 graduates on their remarkable accomplishments — inside the classroom and around the world — and I can’t wait to celebrate with you on May 8.”