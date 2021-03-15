Number of coronavirus variant cases reported in Mass. triples to 371 cases

The CDC says the numbers are based on just a sampling of specimens and do not represent the total number of cases that may be circulating. The agency says on its website it is “ramping up” its ability to test for different strains of the virus.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday evening that the number of Massachusetts cases caused by the variant that first emerged in the United Kingdom had risen to 371 on Sunday from 106 on Thursday, the last day numbers were reported. The CDC also reported that the number of cases here caused by a virus that emerged in South Africa had risen to 10 on Sunday from 5 on Thursday.

The number of reported cases of the British coronavirus variant in Massachusetts more than tripled in recent days.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said Monday at a news conference that the CDC believes the British variant is accounting for a quarter of cases in Florida and California already. CDC models project that the variant will become the dominant strain in the United States by the end of this month or early April, she said.

The British variant has sparked worries because it spreads more easily and quickly. Some studies have suggested it is also more deadly, but more research is needed, the CDC has said.

Scientists are concerned the variants might fuel a new coronavirus wave in the United States even as the country recovers from a deadly winter and is in the midst of a massive vaccination campaign.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s lead medical adviser on the pandemic, said Sunday on NBC-TV’s “Meet the Press” he was concerned that “we’ll have what’s called variant increases, where you may have another surge.”

In Massachusetts, the number of coronavirus cases has declined precipitously from a peak reached around the beginning of the year. The decline has slowed in the past three weeks, but there has been no major upward movement.

Experts have said the next few weeks could be key in determining if the variants will drive up cases. Some say that the United States might escape a variant-fueled increase because of its vaccination campaign and because of the number of people who have already been infected.

“I think the combination of a lot of prior infection and the fact that we’re vaccinating aggressively now is enough to keep up with [the British variant] and hopefully get ahead of it,” Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former director of the US Food and Drug Administration said Sunday on CBS-TV’s “Face the Nation.” Gottlieb noted, however, that there could still be “pockets of outbreaks.”

Other variants that are causing concern include a variant that emerged in Brazil and one that emerged in New York.

Noting increased air travel and reports of spring break partying without masks in the United States, as well as surges that are happening in European countries, Walensky urged people to continue to take precautions recommended by the CDC such as wearing masks and socially distancing, while the vaccination campaign continues.

“I’m pleading with you for the sake of our nation’s health,” she said. “Cases climbed last spring, they climbed again in the summer, they will climb now if we stop taking precautions.”

“We are just starting to turn the corner. The data are moving in the right direction, but where this goes is dependent on whether we all do what must be done to protect ourselves and others,” she said.

