Senate moves to advance Walsh’s nomination, with a confirmation vote likely next Monday

The Senate on Monday night moved to advance Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s nomination to be labor secretary, taking a procedural step that likely will lead to a confirmation vote on March 22.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer filed cloture on the nomination, which would end debate and clear the way for Walsh’s confirmation. The Senate likely will vote on cloture on Thursday, with the confirmation vote coming next Monday, according to a Schumer aide.

Both votes are expected to pass in the Democratic controlled Senate. Walsh’s nomination to the cabinet post has drawn bipartisan support and was approved 18-4 by a Senate committee last month.