Senate moves to advance Walsh’s nomination, with a confirmation vote likely next Monday

The Senate on Monday night moved to advance Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s nomination to be labor secretary, taking a procedural step that likely will lead to a confirmation vote on March 22.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer filed cloture on the nomination, which would end debate and clear the way for Walsh’s confirmation. The Senate likely will vote on cloture on Thursday, with the confirmation vote coming next Monday, according to a Schumer aide.
Both votes are expected to pass in the Democratic controlled Senate. Walsh’s nomination to the cabinet post has drawn bipartisan support and was approved 18-4 by a Senate committee last month.
After he’s confirmed, Walsh will step down as mayor. Boston City Council President Kim Janey will take over as acting mayor until the November election. She will be the first Black person and first woman to serve as the city’s mayor.
Republicans have slowed the confirmation process for President Biden’s cabinet nominees, and Walsh has been waiting more than five weeks since the committee approval.
On Monday, Schumer also filed cloture on the nomination of Xavier Becerra to head the Department of Health and Human Services. The Senate has cloture votes set for Tuesday on the nominations of Isabella Guzman to be administrator of the Small Business Administration and Katherine Tai to be U.S. Trade Representative.
