LETTERS

Early parent-child interactions set groundwork for lessons in civics

Updated March 15, 2021, 53 minutes ago

Re “The road to a stronger democracy begins in the classroom” (Opinion, March 8): The road to a stronger democracy certainly runs through the classroom, but it hardly begins there. More than 25 years ago, the United Nations, celebrating the International Year of the Family, recognized the family as “the smallest democracy at the heart of society.”

Children whose ideas and feelings are acknowledged at home and whose parents are active in their communities are likely to become thoughtful and engaged citizens. Effective family governance is more a benevolent dictatorship than a democracy, of course, since children shouldn’t be given the vote on issues such as hygiene, nutrition, and schooling. But parents who listen to their children’s preferences and allow them age-appropriate choices are, in a way, teaching civics.

As parents, we need to learn best practices. Parenting education lays a foundation for effective child-rearing, which in turn helps prepare children to learn civics — and their other lessons — once they get to the classroom.

Eve Sullivan

Cambridge

The writer is the founder of Parents Forum.

