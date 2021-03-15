No delays. It’s time to get back to school.

Remote learning has exacted an enormous toll on students, especially those from the state’s most vulnerable communities, casting hundreds and hundreds adrift. In Boston alone, more than a quarter of public school students were chronically absent in the fall — missing at least 10 percent of their classes.

State lawmakers shouldn’t go along with that proposal, though. It’s past time for kids to be back in school.

Massachusetts teachers are understandably nervous about returning to full-time in-person teaching. So nervous that this week they backed legislation that would postpone a newly announced state requirement to reopen elementary and middle schools for five-day-a-week in-person instruction.

We don’t have a full grip yet on how much learning has been lost during the pandemic. But it’s sure to amount to a generational setback. And there is little reason, from a public health perspective, to deepen the crisis by keeping students home. Study after study has shown that schools — especially the lower-grade schools that would reopen in Massachusetts — are not significant spreaders of COVID-19.

The state, long a leader in public education, is lagging.

Providence, the largest school district in Rhode Island, gave elementary school families the option to send their children to class five-days-a-week way back in the fall. And Hartford welcomed pre-K to ninth-grade students back to full-time in-person learning two weeks ago.

María C. Colón Sánchez Elementary rolled out a red carpet for students, the Hartford Courant reported, and sent pompom toting teachers and mascot Rocky the Rooster through the hallways to cheer on the students. This happened without the full-blown vaccination of teachers.

In a state with a strong tradition of local control of schools, the Baker administration’s move to force reopening has triggered unease. Some districts that spent months planning for hybrid learning have complained about the need to quickly adapt to the state’s push for full-time in-person learning.

“It feels like whiplash, for us and our families,” Adam Weldai, a Malden school committee member, told the Globe.

Those districts should do all they can to adjust. But if they must, they can apply for waivers from the state mandate to offer full-time in-person learning to elementary school students by April 5 and to middle school students by April 28. Districts that receive waivers can push back the full reopening.

That’s the best way to handle any delay in a return to in-person schooling: on a carefully considered case-by-case basis.

Opening up schools five days a week comes with some amount of risk. But the risk was quite low even before the development and distribution of vaccines. Now it is poised to dip even lower.

K-12 teachers are eligible to receive the vaccine. The City of Boston has opened a vaccination site at Gallivan Community Center in Mattapan for public school teachers and other School Department employees. Governor Baker has set aside four weekend days at the state’s mass vaccination sites for educators alone. And a federal program allows teachers to book appointments at CVS pharmacies.

Teachers unions, as that panoply of options suggest, have actually done quite well advocating for their members. Credit to them.

But at some point, the science showing minimal risk — and the well-being of thousands of vulnerable children — must win out.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.