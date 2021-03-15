A wave of evictions is not inevitable. It’s a policy choice.

The moratorium was a relief for renters and has so far prevented many evictions from taking place — though some still do . On its own, however, the ban has not completely averted an eviction crisis; it has merely postponed it. Moritoriums also rest on a shaky legal foundation: One federal judge in Texas ruled against the federal policy , and Massachusetts dropped its state moritorium last fall after a federal judge warned it couldn’t go on indefinitely .

When it comes to housing, the pandemic recession prompted a demonstrably different government approach than previous economic downturns. As millions of people began losing their jobs last March, paying the rent became more and more burdensome for middle- and low-income families. It quickly became clear that millions of rent payments were going to be missed, and a wave of evictions seemed inevitable. But because of the public health nature of the crisis — and the fact that mass evictions would not only take a toll on tenants and landlords but could also make the pandemic worse — the federal government imposed a nationwide eviction moratorium that has now, after several extensions, been in place for nearly a year.

Once federal and state governments lift their bans, which they will eventually have to do, tens of millions of tenants will be at immediate risk of losing their homes. If that happens, more people will fall into poverty, and the entire economic recovery will inevitably slow down. The $1,400 payments in the pandemic relief package will help a little, as will the extended unemployment benefits, but some tenants now owe a year of back rent, a debt that threats to become a millstone around their financial necks for years to come.

To prevent a flood of evictions that could leave millions homeless and indebted, Congress must send states more money in rental assistance, and state and local governments must build programs to efficiently get that money in tenants’ hands as soon as possible.

The federal government has so far set aside a significant amount of money to address this issue. Between the relief bill passed in December and President Biden’s rescue plan, Congress has allocated $45 billion in rental assistance funds. While those funds will go a long way in helping people pay their landlords back for missed payments, it’s simply not enough to help everyone in need. According to a December estimate, Americans collectively owe up to $70 billion in back rent, a figure that doesn’t include people struggling to make their next payments. So as states begin to distribute the rental assistance allocated by Congress, federal lawmakers should be prepared to replenish the fund as needed.

Right now, however, the most crucial step in preventing evictions is for state and local governments to quickly deliver the federal aid. The problem is that most states are underprepared. While some states, including Massachusetts, and many local jurisdictions have already established rent relief programs, most states have yet to create them. As a result, there have been delays in getting cash out to the tenants and landlords who need it as local governments figure out how best to administer the program.

Another roadblock to getting the money out the door is that many of the programs have so far relied on landlords’ active participation in them — whether by filing the application for assistance themselves or agreeing to receive the money from the government. And some landlords have refused to accept the federal money on the grounds that doing so would require them not to evict their tenants. State and local agencies ought to design their programs to ensure that the money go directly to renters so that landlords have to accept it. (Doing so would also help tenants living in informal housing arrangements.)

In the meantime, the federal government should extend the eviction moratorium past March 31, to the extent allowed by the courts, because there is virtually no way that the $45 billion in federal aid will be delivered within the next two weeks.

Ultimately, building the state-level infrastructure to respond to the current housing crisis is an opportunity for a more permanent solution to evictions, which can have enormously destabilizing impacts on families and children. And because the lingering effects of the pandemic on low-income families in particular will probably last years, the federal government should create a permanent rental assistance fund that helps tenants who incur unexpected financial losses pay the rent. On the state level, governments should create more tenant protections such as better access to legal counsel.

By coupling short-term fixes like eviction bans with more permanent solutions that build on the current rent relief programs, both states and the federal government can ensure that a flood of evictions is not merely postponed but finally averted.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.