BC women’s hockey is back where it feels it belongs: in the NCAA Tournament

It was far from the dominance that coach Katie Crowley had established over her 14-year tenure.

For the first time in a decade, the Eagles found themselves on the outside looking in when it came to the NCAA Tournament. They lost in the Hockey East tournament, falling in the quarterfinals to Connecticut. Their 16 losses gave them their worst record since 2009-10.

Last season ended oddly for the Boston College women’s hockey team — and not because of the pandemic.

”We expect our program to make the NCAA Tournament every year,” said Crowley. “That’s a goal of ours every year. And when you fall short, you certainly try to dig deep and find the things that you can be better at.

“We all did. We all needed to look inside and see what we could do better, from the coaching staff to the players. We found what we could do better to help drive our team and be more successful.”

The critical look at themselves worked. BC (14-5) finds itself back in the NCAA Tournament this week and closes out the quarterfinal round with a 7 p.m. game against Ohio State Tuesday in Erie, Pa.

Much of that turnaround is due to their junior class. Savannah Norcross leads the team in scoring with 20 points, while linemate Kelly Browne leads in assists with 13. Defensemen Cayla Barnes, the youngest member of the gold medal-winning US squad at the 2018 Olympics, has great hockey smarts and is a deft shot blocker, with 33 on the season.

”They’ve done a tremendous job, not only on the ice, but off the ice, as leaders and as people that the younger players can look to,” Crowley said of her junior class. “They helped them understand what BC hockey is all about.”

Another key part of the junior class has been goalie Abigail Levy, a transfer from Minnesota State. She earned the majority of starts and has a .945 save percentage and a 1.64 goals against average.

Off the ice, Levy has become a key part of helping the Eagles prepare for the NCAA Tournament.

Over the last two years of her career, she regularly saw Ohio State, and a team they might face in the semifinals if they advance, Wisconsin. In a year when BC played no out-of-conference games, Levy’s first-hand experience against them is valuable.

”She’s really pushed our goaltending core to be better,” said Crowley. “She battles in practice every day. She comes ready to go every day. She saw some of those Western teams, so she knows what that league is about and knows what to expect from those teams.”

It’s not just the juniors chipping in. Sophomore Hannah Bilka continues to impress, with 15 points this season. The Eagles are undefeated when she scores a goal. Fellow sophomore Hadley Hartmetz is one of the nation’s best-scoring defensemen thanks to her 13 assists.

Third-ranked Ohio State (12-6) will present BC with one of its toughest challenges this season. The Buckeyes lost to second-seeded Wisconsin in overtime in the WCHA championship. They are one of the nation’s best on special teams, especially the penalty kill, where they rank second. Senior Tatum Skaggs leads Ohio State’s scoring with 17 points.

Statistically, BC matches up well with the Buckeyes. And there is one area where the Eagles have an edge that you won’t find on any stat sheet: postseason experience. This is just Ohio State’s second NCAA appearance; it’s BC’s 12th, and it has advanced to the Frozen Four seven times.

Crowley and her team are ready to prove last year’s poor performance was an outlier, and that they remain a national powerhouse.

”Our leaders have done an unbelievable job with creating the culture to get back to the tournament, and everyone has bought in and been selfless,” said Crowley. “We’ve all tried to do a great job turning the ship around and getting back to the tournament. Hopefully, we can win a few games here.”