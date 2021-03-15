Boston College men get past the University of New Hampshire

Top-ranked Boston College edged the University of New Hampshire, 3-2, Sunday at Conte Forum in the Hockey East quarterfinals. The Eagles took a 3-0 first-period lead on the Wildcats on goals by Alex Newhook, Mike Hardman, and Nikita Nesterenko, scoring three times in the opening 8:25 of the game. Sophomore Matt Boldy registered two assists, increasing his team-high point total to 26.

UNH (6-14-3) battled back with a pair of goals in the second period, but Goaltender of the Year Spencer Knight helped clinch the win with 13 saves in the final frame. Knight had 35 saves for BC (17-4-1) and Mike Robinson had 33 for UNH, which got goals from Eric MacAdams and Luke Reid. BC will face Lowell in the semifinals.