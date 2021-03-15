Boston College men’s basketball to hire Earl Grant from College of Charleston

Yahoo is reporting BC will hire Grant, who comes to Chestnut Hill from the College of Charleston, where he led the Cougars to a 127-89 record over seven seasons, going 26-8 in 2017-18 to lead the Cougars to an NCAA tournament bid.

Boston College has found its new men’s basketball coach: Earl Grant.

Grant replaces Jim Christian, who was fired last month after garnering a 78-132 record. The Eagles finished 4-16 this season.

