Boston College men’s basketball to hire Earl Grant from College of Charleston

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated March 15, 2021, 48 minutes ago
Earl Grant went 127-89 in seven seasons at the College of Charleston.
Earl Grant went 127-89 in seven seasons at the College of Charleston.Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Boston College has found its new men’s basketball coach: Earl Grant.

Yahoo is reporting BC will hire Grant, who comes to Chestnut Hill from the College of Charleston, where he led the Cougars to a 127-89 record over seven seasons, going 26-8 in 2017-18 to lead the Cougars to an NCAA tournament bid.

Grant replaces Jim Christian, who was fired last month after garnering a 78-132 record. The Eagles finished 4-16 this season.

