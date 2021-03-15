Browns to sign safety John Johnson III

NFL Network reported Johnson's deal is for three years and $33.75 million, with $24 million guaranteed.

As the market for top-tier edge rushers shrunk early in NFL free agency, the Browns agreed to terms with safety John Johnson III , a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press.

The Browns, who ended their long playoff drought last season, want to upgrade their defense from front to back after spending extensively last year at fixing their offense. The team will likely add another pass rusher to pair with All-Pro Myles Garrett.

Jets to add LB Jarrad Davis

The Jets and former Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis agreed on a one-year deal, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move.

NFL Network said the is worth up to $7 million.

Davis was a first-round pick of the Lions in 2017 out of Florida and he started 45 of 55 games in Detroit.

Jaguars start by bolstering defensive line

The Jaguars and former Bears defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris agreed on a three-year, $24.4 million deal that includes $14 million guaranteed, a person familiar with negotiations said.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 292-pound Robertson-Harris is expected to be a 3-4 defensive end in new coordinator Joe Cullen’s scheme. Coach Urban Meyer made it clear last week that the team’s defensive makeover would start along the D-line.

Jacksonville has 2019 Pro Bowl pass rusher Josh Allen and nose tackle DaVon Hamilton, a third-round draft pick a year ago, but is looking to make significant additions around those two. K’Lavon Chaisson, the 20th overall pick in 2020, could make a jump while moving from defensive end to a more natural fit at outside linebacker.

DE Romeo Okwara remains with Lions

Defensive end Romeo Okwara has agreed to stay with the Lions, a person familiar with the situation says.

Reports say the unrestricted free agent landed a $39 million, three-year contract.

Okwara had a career-high 10 sacks last season in his third year with the Lions and fifth in the NFL.

CB Jason Verrett stays with 49ers

The 49ers are bringing back cornerback Jason Verrett on a one-year deal. General manager John Lynch announced the deal on Twitter shortly after Verrett was allowed to begin talking to other teams about a potential deal. NFL Network reported the contract has a $5.5 million base value with the chance to make more. Verrett has been plagued by injuries throughout his career but stayed healthy in 2020 and excelled at cornerback for the 49ers. That made him a high priority to keep this offseason … General manager Kevin Colbert is sticking with the Steelers, signing a one-year contract extension.



