Celtics cruise past hapless Rockets in Houston

Jaylen Brown had 24 points and Jayson Tatum added 23 to lead the Celtics, who snapped a seven-game road losing skid and handed Houston its 16th loss in a row, the longest stretch in the NBA this season. The Celtics shot 55.4 percent from the field overall and 48.6 from beyond the 3-point line.

That small blip would turn out to be just a footnote. The Celtics pummeled Houston by 35 points the rest of the way, seizing a 134-107 win in which four-fifths of the starting lineup sat out the entire fourth quarter.

The Rockets entered Sunday’s game against the Celtics with a 15-game losing streak and a roster decimated by injuries. So when they took an eight-point lead late in the first quarter, it certainly was not encouraging for Boston.

Here are some observations from the game:

▪ Almost all of the Celtics’ opponents recently have been missing at least one of their best players, but the Rockets’ absences were at a completely different level. Houston was without leading scorers Christian Wood and John Wall, as well as key rotation players Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker, and Danuel House, who each average more than 27 minutes per game. This was essentially a G League team and Victor Oladipo. Houston had just nine players in uniform.

Still, the Rockets made things at least slightly uneasy at the start thanks to some hot shooting and lukewarm Celtics defense. The Celtics fell behind early and trailed, 28-20, late in the first quarter before the second unit sparked a massive 34-8 surge. During one stretch, the Rockets went 5 minutes, 27 seconds without a basket. They appeared overmatched at every position, and they were.

▪ Celtics coach Brad Stevens has said several times recently that the Celtics must do more to get Kemba Walker involved in the offense, especially early in games. There was an effort to do that Sunday, but Walker was unable to find a rhythm. He had a pair of quick turnovers and missed all six of his first-half shots. He was the only Celtics player who struggled during an explosive 66-point half.

That slog did not last, however. The Celtics ran a play for Walker on their first possession of the second half and he scored inside, and then the dam broke. He poured in three 3-pointers over the next 90 seconds and then came up with a steal before feeding Tatum for a layup, helping the Celtics stretch their lead to 79-57. It was a bit surprising to see Walker still on the floor in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, when Boston held a 32-point lead.

He was the only starter to see action after the third, replaced by Tacko Fall 2:52 into the fourth.

▪ The Rockets were one of the rare teams that did not throw traps and double-teams at Tatum and Brown, and both players seemed to enjoy having some extra room to navigate in the first half. Brown, in particular, got to the rim consistently with some nice stop-and-go and hesitation moves and had 21 points before the break.

▪ With Boston’s roster essentially fully healthy again, Stevens will have some tougher second-unit choices. He has said he is hoping one or two players seize control of those spots, but for now he is most often still experimenting and factoring in matchups.

Semi Ojeleye played just eight minutes against the Raptors in the final game before the All-Star break, and did not play against the Nets on Thursday. But on Sunday he took advantage of a fresh opportunity by drilling three first-half 3-pointers and helping Boston outscore Houston by 20 points during his 14:23 on the floor. He did cool off a bit in the third quarter.

⋅ Robert Williams continued his ascension. The third-year big man was 7 for 7 from the field and had 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocks in just 19:15. Yes, the Rockets were absolutely overmatched in the post, but Williams continues to provide reasons why he deserves a larger opportunity.

There were several highlight plays, but his acrobatic third-quarter tip-in on a difficult alley-oop pass from Marcus Smart stood out. Tristan Thompson wasn’t bad, either, gobbling up 13 rebounds in his 18 minutes.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.