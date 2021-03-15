Red Sox utility player Danny Santana hospitalized with infected right foot

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Utility player Danny Santana, who signed with the Red Sox earlier this month, has been hospitalized for two days with an infected right foot.
The 30-year-old is receiving intravenous antibiotics according to manager Alex Cora.
“It got bad two days ago,” Cora said. “It’s going to take a while now for him to get going … let’s hope that this is controllable and he’s going to be back with us hopefully sooner rather than later.”
Santana was signed to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. He is recovering from off-season surgery on his right elbow.
