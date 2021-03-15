fb-pixel Skip to main content

Red Sox utility player Danny Santana hospitalized with infected right foot

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated March 15, 2021, 47 minutes ago
Danny Santana had 28 home runs for the Texas Rangers in 2019.
Danny Santana had 28 home runs for the Texas Rangers in 2019.Ronald Martinez/Getty

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Utility player Danny Santana, who signed with the Red Sox earlier this month, has been hospitalized for two days with an infected right foot.

The 30-year-old is receiving intravenous antibiotics according to manager Alex Cora.

“It got bad two days ago,” Cora said. “It’s going to take a while now for him to get going … let’s hope that this is controllable and he’s going to be back with us hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Santana was signed to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. He is recovering from off-season surgery on his right elbow.

Advertisement

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

Boston Globe video