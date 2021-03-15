Red Sox utility player Danny Santana hospitalized with infected right foot

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Utility player Danny Santana, who signed with the Red Sox earlier this month, has been hospitalized for two days with an infected right foot.

“It got bad two days ago,” Cora said. “It’s going to take a while now for him to get going … let’s hope that this is controllable and he’s going to be back with us hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Santana was signed to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. He is recovering from off-season surgery on his right elbow.

