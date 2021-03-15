Drew Brees joining NBC sports

Drew Brees had his second career lined up before finishing his first one. Reports as far back as a year ago indicated he would join NBC Sports once his NFL playing days ended.

Monday, the day the decorated New Orleans Saints quarterback announced his retirement, Brees made his new gig official, announcing on NBC’s “Today” show that he was joining the network.

Brees, 42, will be a studio analyst for “Football Night in America” and a game analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of Notre Dame football.