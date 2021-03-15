Drew Brees joining NBC sports

Drew Brees had his second career lined up before finishing his first one. Reports as far back as a year ago indicated he would join NBC Sports once his NFL playing days ended.
Monday, the day the decorated New Orleans Saints quarterback announced his retirement, Brees made his new gig official, announcing on NBC’s “Today” show that he was joining the network.
Brees, 42, will be a studio analyst for “Football Night in America” and a game analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of Notre Dame football.
He will also contribute to NBC Sports’ coverage of its marquee events, including the Olympics and Super Bowl LVI.
“I’m part of a team now, a new team,” said Brees on the “Today’' show. “I’m excited about that journey. I’m excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football, it’s been such an important part of my life.”
Brees, who spent 20 years in the NFL, the first five with the San Diego Chargers, announced his retirement on Sunday, 15 years to the day after he signed with the Saints as a free agent. He led the Saints to victory in Super Bowl XLIV and is the NFL’s all-time leader in career passing yards (80,358).
