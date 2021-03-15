EMass football: Xaverian’s Michael Berluti headlines Players of the Week

Michael Berluti, Xaverian — The third-year starter demonstrated his growth, completing 19 of 26 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for another score in a 28-12 win over BC High. The senior also kicked four extra points.

Christian and Christopher Ais, Stoughton — The senior twins combined for 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 29-7 Hockomock win over Oliver Ames, the program’s first home game in four years.

Wedner Cadet, Wellesley — In addition to hauling in scoring strikes of 28 and 30 yards out, the junior had a 90-yard pick-six for the Raiders in a 48-0 Bay State Conference win over Newton North.

Cody Coleman, Framingham — The senior dominated in a season-opening 52-20 win over Brookline, amassing five total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing), two 2-point conversion rushes and 265 all-purpose yards (155 passing, 110 rushing).

Tyler Cooley, Archbishop Williams — The senior racked up 90 yards on 14 carries and a first-quarter touchdown in the Bishops’ 21-7 victory over Bishop Feehan. He also contributed defensively with 11 tackles.

Cam Cummings, Whitman-Hanson — He racked up 19 carries for 85 yards and two touchdowns, fueling the Panthers to a 24-9 Patriot League victory over Silver Lake.

Tyler DeMattioc, North Attleborough — The junior quarterback threw for 138 yards and a 21-yard touchdown pass, rushed for 73 yards and three more scores (45, 10 and 8 yards) and kicking four extra points in their 41-13 Hockomock win over Canton.

Matt Festa, Duxbury — The sophomore quarterback completed 17 of 22 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns and added a score on the ground in the Dragons’ 35-0 Patriot League triumph at Plymouth North.

Christian Fuedo, East Boston — A threat out of the backfield as a runner or receiver, the senior took a carry 30 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and then followed that up with a 48-yard receiving score in the third quarter of the Jets’ 26-12 in over Charlestown.

Cincere Gill, Mansfield — Less than five minutes into the game, the senior running back had already racked up 125 yards from scrimmage for the Hornets. Gill went on to finish with 150 yards rushing on 8 carries and had one catch for 19 yards, scoring on touchdown runs of 52, 20 and 5 yards in Mansfield’s 49-7 Hockomock win over Franklin.

Casious Johnson, Plymouth South — In his varsity debut, the freshman totaled 19 carries for 229 yards and three touchdowns, scoring from 74, 4, and 39 yards out and powering the Panthers to a 34-13 win over Hanover.

Zach Maffeo and Malcolm Crispin, Latin Academy — Maffeo, the senior play caller, scored twice on the ground and once through the air while Crispin, a junior linebacker, took an interception 58 yards to the house in the Dragons’ 30-22 win over TechBoston.

Devonte Medley, Brockton — The senior QB threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns and also racked up a team-high 89 rushing yards in a 28-21 victory over Durfee.

Gambino Melendez, Lynn Tech — In a 28-20 win over Cathedral/Matignon, the sophomore back had 18 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Anthony Morrison, Bridgewater-Raynham — The senior back rushed 190 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in a 26-6 win over Middleboro.

Will Ohler, Lincoln-Sudbury — The 6-foot-4 defensive end had eight tackles, three hurries, a sack and a forced fumble as they Warriors held Concord-Carlisle to 119 yards and one first down in the first half of a 33-0 win.

Brady Olson, Milford — In his debut for the Scarlet Hawks, the senior transfer from Bishop Feehan for 296 yards and four touchdown passes (5, 10, 12, 62 yards) in a 34-0 win over Attleboro.

Eddie Reilly, Abington — The junior, a third-generation Green Wave QB, shined under center in his varsity debut, completing 5 of 8 passes for 195 yards and four touchdown passes in a 42-16 win over East Bridgewater.

Anthony Romano, Methuen —The senior linebacker had 11 tackles and spearheaded a 20-14 comeback over Andover with 106 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including the game-tying score from 8 yards out and the overtime winner from 1 yard out.

Austin Sutera, Lynnfield — It was near perfection for the senior quarterback, who set a new program record with six passing touchdowns while completing 19 of 22 passes for 361 yards to lead the Pioneers in a 46-21 win over Triton.

Jaison Tucker, Wayland — The senior running back picked up where he left off in the 2019 season with 182 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 47-19 Dual County League win over Boston Latin.

Jake Wolinski, North Andover — The three-sport athlete starred on both sides of the ball with 10 tackles, and 79 rushing yards and 63 receiving yards with two touchdowns during a 35-14 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Chelmsford.

Trevor Tango, Northeast — The senior had two touchdowns, 153 yards rushing on 12 carries, and sparked a late comeback in a 30-22 win over Essex Tech. With lees than five minutes remaining, Tango intercepted a pass at midfield, and scored from 45 yards out on the next play.

Compiled by Colin Bannen, Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Brendan Kurie, Jake Levin, Lenny Rowe, Steven Sousa, and Nate Weitzer.
























































