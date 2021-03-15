Field for 2021 Boston Marathon will be capped at 20,000 entrants

“The BAA has been working in close coordination with our local, city, and state partners to establish an appropriate field size that will allow for social distancing throughout the course, especially at the start and finish,” BAA president and CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement. “In addition to a smaller field than in previous years, we will have significant additional protocols in place to ensure participant and public health. We are committed to making the oldest annual marathon in the world as safe as possible in October.”

The Boston Athletic Association announced on Monday the field size for the 125th Boston Marathon will be 20,000 entrants. Registration for the in-person race on Oct. 11 will take place Tuesday, April 20 through Friday, April 23.

Approximately 80 percent of the field will be qualified entrants, and 20 percent comprised of invitational entries, including charity program runners, the BAA said in an FAQ page on its website.

The 2020 marathon had a field size of 31,500 before it was canceled, and 3,161 qualified runners were denied entry because qualified runners with the fastest times are allowed to register first. Runners needed to be 1 minute, 39 seconds faster than the qualifying standard for their age to gain entry to the 2020 race.

The BAA said qualifying times that were used to gain entry to the 2020 race would be valid to be register for 2021. But with a smaller field of qualified entrants expected to be around 16,000, more qualifiers will not be accepted.

Registration will be held through the BAA’s online platform, Athlete’s Village. Beginning April 20 at 10 a.m., any athlete with a valid qualifying time may apply for a registration. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. April 23. In prior years, registration was held over the course of two weeks with the fastest qualifiers registering first. Because of the shorter timeline this year, all qualifiers may register at any point during the registration window.

Applicants will be notified once the BAA has verified all qualifying times and applications. Finishers of the in-person race will receive a special edition Unicorn medal in honor of the 125th anniversary year.

The qualifying window for the 2021 Boston Marathon opened on Sept. 15, 2018. Any valid qualifying time run on or after that date may be used to submit a registration application.

Anyone interested in running for a member of the Boston Marathon Official Charity Program may apply to a team beginning April 20.

In addition to the in-person marathon, the BAA is also holding a virtual marathon Oct. 8–10 that will be open to the first 70,000 registrants. Registration for the virtual race will open on March 30 at 10 a.m. Applicants who are not accepted into the in-person marathon and want to run virtually will have the opportunity to register for the virtual event.

Additional information on entry fees for the in-person and virtual races, COVID-19 safety measures, and participant requirements will be announced in the coming weeks, the BAA said.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.