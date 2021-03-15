Hirokazu Sawamura’s early performances aren’t encouraging but Red Sox expected an adjustment period

For the second time in as many appearances, Sawamura was unable to finish an inning. The new Red Sox righthander threw 32 pitches and allowed a run against Tampa Bay on Monday before manager Alex Cora came to get him.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — There were sure to be adjustments for Hirokazu Sawamura coming to the majors after 10 seasons pitching professionally in Japan.

In two appearances, Sawamura walked six of the 11 batters he faced and allowed two hits while striking out three.

“I think I’m at the bottom right now. So all I have to do is just go out there and execute,” Sawamura said via an interpreter.

Sawamura inherited a 2-1 lead and quickly loaded the bases on a double and two walks. He came back to strike out Randy Arozarena on a 95-mile-per-hour fastball before punching out Brandon Lowe on a splitter that dove at the plate.

With a chance to escape, Sawamura got ahead of Yandy Diaz but walked him on a full-count slider.

“Obviously it’s not what we want. But at the same time it’s just his second outing,” Cora said. “There’s an adjustment period. We know it’s not as easy as people think.”

Sawamura acknowledged perhaps being too respectful of hitters and needing to challenge them with pitches over the plate.

“These could be just excuses for me. I have to get used to it,” he said.

Pivetta sharp

Nick Pivetta is locking down his rotation spot. The righthander allowed one run over four innings and struck out four with one walk. Through three starts, Pivetta has given up three runs in nine innings and struck out eight with one walk.

“I’m happy with how everything is going,” he said. “I think I need to work on my first innings and come out a little bit better.”

Pivetta is clearly pleased to be with the Sox after what at times was a rocky tenure with the Phillies.

“It was just getting back to who I am,” the 28-year-old said. “I’m settling in really well. It’s been really, really positive the whole way through. They’re kind of just letting me do my own thing in the gym and with my routine.”

Santana hospitalized

Utility player Danny Santana, who signed with the Red Sox earlier this month, has been hospitalized for two days with an infected right foot.

The 30-year-old is receiving intravenous antibiotics.

“It got bad two days ago,” Cora said. “It’s going to take a while now for him to get going … let’s hope that this is controllable and he’s going to be back with us hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Santana was signed to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. He is recovering from off-season surgery on his right elbow.

Left turn for Gonzalez

Franchy Cordero is making progress but it seems clear he’ll open the season on the injured list and the Sox will need a left fielder. That’s where Marwin Gonzalez will fit.

“If Opening Day were tomorrow Marwin would be getting more of the at-bats in left field,” Cora said.

Gonzalez has played only seven innings in left field in camp but that will soon pick up. The Sox also could work J.D. Martinez into that spot more than first planned.

Martinez started the last two Grapefruit League games in left. He was run ragged a bit on Sunday and on Monday overran a single for what should have been an error when the runner advanced.

“It’s good for him to play out there. He’s another option. I’m not afraid to put him in the outfield in certain situations,” Cora said. “He makes good decisions; he takes good routes. He’s just a big body over there. It’s good for him to move around.”

The Sox would prefer to use Kiké Hernández in center field when he plays the outfield. Alex Verdugo will play center and right.

Closing time

The plan is to name either Matt Barnes or Adam Ottavino as closer at least a few days before breaking camp March 30. That will give the bullpen group time to settle into their roles ahead of the regular season … Xander Bogaerts is scheduled to DH again Tuesday and could play shortstop in a game for the first time on Wednesday. He has been recovering from a sore right shoulder … The Sox and Twins scheduled a B Game for Wednesday. Cordero will be among the players getting at-bats … Infield prospect Jeter Downs, who left Sunday’s game after taking a tumble while making a play at shortstop, doesn’t have a serious injury based on the initial exams.

