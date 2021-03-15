Joe Thuney, a stalwart on the Patriots’ offensive line, to sign $80 million deal with Chiefs

Joe Thuney has landed the big-money deal many thought he earned through his stellar offensive line play for the Patriots over the past five seasons.
The 28-year-old is signing a five-year contract with the Chiefs worth $80 million, his agent, Mike McCartney, confirmed on Twitter on Monday. Thuney will be tasked with protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes instead of Tom Brady or Cam Newton.
Thuney was drafted by the Patriots in 2016 and has started every regular-season game since. He was named All-Rookie in his first season, was second-team All-Pro in 2019, and picked up two Super Bowl rings along the way.
The re-acquisition of Trent Brown last week paved the way for Thuney’s departure. Thuney played under the franchise tag in 2020, earning $14.7 million. The Patriots could have tagged him again at $17.7 million, which would have been cost prohibitive.
