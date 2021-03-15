fb-pixel Skip to main content
rays 3, red sox 2

Monday’s Red Sox spring training report: After taking early lead, strand too many runners in loss to Rays

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated March 15, 2021, 1 hour ago
Bobby Dalbec slides into second base with a double in the second Inning. Four batters later, he scored on a fielders choice.
Score: Rays 3, Red Sox 2

Record: 7-6-1

Breakdown: The Sox scored both their runs in the second inning, one on a home run by Michael Chavis. They stranded three runners that inning and five others later in the game, including two in the ninth. Nick Pivetta gave up one run over four innings. Hirokazu Sawamura and Josh Taylor also allowed runs. The Rays used eight pitchers.

Next: The Sox return to JetBlue Park for their next three games. They face the Braves at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday with Tanner Houck on the mound. He’s facing Kyle Wright.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

