Northeastern’s women’s hockey team thought it could win it all last season. Now it gets its chance

Northeastern has produced fast skaters for a while. Kendall Coyne Schofield, considered one of the country’s best Olympians and a player who regularly outskates NHLers, once honed her skills on Huntington Avenue. But this year’s Northeastern roster is fast from first line to fourth line, forwards to defensemen, and that has sent them on a 20-game unbeaten streak.

It’s a quality that the Huskies (20-1-1) will need as they begin the NCAA Tournament Monday afternoon in a quarterfinal game against Robert Morris. For the first time, all three rounds of the tournament will occur in the span of a week in a bubble-style environment at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Penn.

Advertisement

”We have to play with speed,” said Huskies head coach Dave Flint. “That’s been our MO this season. If we don’t, we’re not as effective.”

Top-seeded Northeastern has skill on every line it rolls. Opposing defenses focus on shutting down the top line of Chloé Aurard, Alina Mueller, and Maureen Murphy, but once they hit the bench, forwards who would be top liners on any other squad speed onto the ice. The Huskies’ relentlessness wears down defenders.

That was on display during the Huskies’ Hockey East championship victory over Providence. The Friars did a good job shutting down the Aurard-Mueller-Murphy line early, but PC’s short bench struggled to defend the forwards who followed. Northeastern’s top line only recorded one goal, but other lines and their defense were able to lodge five against a nationally ranked Friars team.

Women’s college hockey long has had a long divide between western teams and their eastern counterparts, with speed and physicality being the difference. Teams out of the WCHA, like tournament teams Wisconsin and Minnesota Duluth, claim they play a faster and gustier game than their eastern counterparts, who play a bit more of a cerebral game.

Advertisement

WCHA teams have won seven of the last 10 titles.

”The western teams, like Wisconsin, Duluth and Ohio State, you know they have the speed that we have, so we’re going to have to play like that all the time if we get to that point,” said Flint.

Northeastern’s first-round opponent, Robert Morris (16-7-1) out of College Hockey America, is not going to vie for a “fastest skaters” title, and they like it that way. The eighth-seeded Colonials have height that Northeastern does not, and play a slower, more deliberate game.

”Robert Morris is a bigger, slower team, so I think they’re going to try to slow us down,” said Flint. “If we slow down and play at their pace, and you know that’s what they want, then they have a good chance. If we play with our speed and have all four lines going, I think we’re going to be in pretty good shape.”

Robert Morris was an upset winner of its conference tournament. Reading’s Michaela Boyle, who has scored 22 points, is the team leader.

Northeastern’s defense, however, will challenge to any forward it faces this week in Erie. Defenseman Skylar Fontaine, a senior, leads the nation’s best scoring defense and penalty kill unit. Senior Aerin Frankel is the nation’s best goaltender with a .969 save percentage.

Advertisement

Both Fontaine and Frankel are finalists for the highest individual honor in the sport, the Patty Kazmaier Award, along with Mueller. It’s the first time in award’s history that three of the 10 finalists are from the same school.

That trio believed it had a great chance to capture their first national title last season, only to have COVID-19 intervene. With another year under its belt, and better speed and skills than ever before, Northeastern is looking to make history in Erie.

”There’s obviously something to prove,” said Flint. “They felt like they had a really good opportunity taken away from them last year, and they want to make good on it this year.”