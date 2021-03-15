Patriots didn’t win enough in 2020, so in free agency, they’re buying a new team

Armed with nearly $70 million in salary cap space and a roster filled with holes, Belichick and the Patriots were uncharacteristically extravagant in free agency Monday, essentially buying a new team for 2021.

Who is this person running the Patriots, and what has he done with Bill Belichick?

The Patriots signed six noteworthy free agents, awarding contracts totaling at least $168 million, with at least $81.25 million in guarantees, according to reports. The signings won’t become official until 4 p.m. Wednesday, when the new NFL league year begins. Monday is called the legal tampering period in the NFL.

Belichick doesn’t usually open his checkbook on the first day of free agency. He has made the occasional aggressive move — signing cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a record contract in 2017; acquiring cornerbacks Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner in 2014; and acquiring wide receivers Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Donte Stallworth and linebacker Adalius Thomas in 2007.

But most years, Belichick waits for the Jets, Dolphins and Jaguars to “win in March” and sign the pricey free agents, then pounces on the less expensive players with better value. It has often ended with a Super Bowl in February.

This year, however, the Patriots have become the Jets. The Patriots are now setting the market and paying premium dollars for the top free agents in March because they didn’t win enough from September to December. The Patriots are now signing players away from the Titans and Dolphins, a street that used to only go one way.

The Patriots splurged for former Tennessee tight end Jonnu Smith, giving him a four-year contract worth $50 million and $31 million fully guaranteed, a record for a tight end. They added a premier defensive end in Matt Judon, formerly of the Ravens, giving him a four-year, $56 million deal with $32 million guaranteed.

They signed versatile defensive back Jalen Mills away from the Eagles with a four-year, $24 million deal with $9 million guaranteed. They signed defensive tackle Devon Godchaux to a two-year, $16 million deal with $9 million guaranteed. And they closed the day by signing Raiders receiver Nelson Agholor for two years and up to $26 million and 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne for a reported three years and $22.5 million.

The Patriots also have brought back quarterback Cam Newton, traded for offensive tackle Trent Brown, and re-signed defensive end Deatrich Wise within the last several days.

The Patriots didn’t sign everyone, of course. They let left guard Joe Thuney sign a five-year, $80 million deal with the Chiefs Monday. Of all of the Patriots’ needs, paying $16 million per year for a guard understandably wasn’t one of them.

The five moves Monday all look great on paper and fit specific needs. Smith, who turns 26 in August, is the most athletic tight end the Patriots have had since Aaron Hernandez eight years ago. The Patriots have had the worst receiving production out of their tight ends for two years running. In Smith, they have added a player who once lined up as a running back for the Titans, took a pitch right and rumbled 57 yards.

The Patriots’ defense finished 26th in the NFL in sacks, so they bought a new edge rusher in Judon, who turns 29 in August and was named to the Pro Bowl the last two years for the Ravens. He’s a little light on sacks for a premier edge rusher — 15.5 over the last two seasons — but Judon is durable and brings much-needed athleticism to the Patriots’ front seven.

Mills, who turns 27 in April, can play all three cornerback positions and both safety positions. The Patriots may lose Stephon Gilmore or J.C. Jackson, so having good depth in the secondary is a must. Godchaux, who turns 27 in November, would help beef up a Patriots’ run defense that finished 26th against the rush (131.4 per game) and 20th in average rushing yards allowed (4.5 yards per carry). And Agholor, coming off a career year with 896 yards and eight touchdowns, adds speed and a big-play element at receiver.

But the signings also exemplify how ill-constructed the Patriots were a year ago, how poorly they have drafted over the last half decade, and how they now have to over-pay for free agents now that Tom Brady is no longer here. Teams shouldn’t have to spend this much in free agency if they draft and develop properly.

The Patriots sure are throwing money around. They spent more than $15 million per year in guaranteed money on a tight end (Smith) whose career highs are 41 catches for 448 yards. They spent $16 million per year in guaranteed money on a pass rusher (Judon) who has not cracked 10 sacks in a season. They signed two players in Godchaux and Mills whose previous teams didn’t fight too hard to bring them back. That’s telling.

Several signings also had a common thread — longtime agent Drew Rosenhaus. He represents Smith, Mills, Godchaux and Trent Brown, who was acquired in a trade from the Raiders and previously played for the Patriots in 2018. Rosenhaus and Belichick have been negotiating contracts for close to 30 years, and more recently, worked together on several contracts for Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen, among others. Clearly, Belichick trusts that Rosenhaus is shooting straight when it comes to his players and his negotiations.

Monday was a fun day for Patriots fans as the team spent a wad of cash and brought new faces to Foxborough. The spending splurge brings hope that 2021 won’t be a reprise of 2020.

It also carries a whiff of desperation. Teams that win in March rarely win in February.

But Belichick had no choice. The 2020 Patriots weren’t up to standards and didn’t have the answers internally. So he went out and bought a new team.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.