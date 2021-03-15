NFL free agency: Tracking the Patriots’ moves, key dates, and more to watch

Team-building in the NFL is a year-round activity. But the next few days mark the start of a wild ride that opens with the official start of free agency as the new league year begins. And you can expect the 2021 Patriots roster to begin to take shape.

Noon Monday through 3:59 p.m. on Wednesday: The legal tampering period.

Teams are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents. (Players can’t take team visits during the tampering window, or make travel arrangements for visits.) Basically, teams can talk to reps, but the two sides can’t officially consummate the agreement until the start of the new league year.

Wednesday, 4 p.m.: The start of the new league year.

All 2020 player contracts expire, and clubs can officially begin signing free agents at 4 p.m. Wednesday. In addition, trades that have been made (like Jared Goff-for-Matthew Stafford) can officially be rubber stamped. Teams also have to have their financial books in order — all 32 teams need to be under the 2021 salary cap before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

In addition, clubs must exercise options for 2021 on all players who have option clauses in their 2020 contracts, and they must submit qualifying offers to their Restricted Free Agents with expiring contracts to retain a right of first refusal/compensation.

Patriots offseason moves

Jonnu Smith spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Titans. Sam Craft/Associated Press

Monday: Patriots add big tight end Jonnu Smith on four-year deal

The Patriots have agreed to sign tight end Jonnu Smith to a four-year, $50 million contract. According to ESPN, the deal includes $31.25 million of guaranteed money.

Smith, drafted in the third round out of Florida International University in 2017, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Last year, he caught 41 passes for 448 yards and eight touchdowns.

Monday: Patriots sign DT Davon Godchaux

The Patriots locked up mammoth nose tackle Davon Godchaux to a two-year deal. The 6-foot-3-inch, 311-pound Godchaux was a fifth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2017 and has played in 52 games in Miami with a 179 tackles and three sacks.

The Patriots top interior linemen from last season, Lawrence Guy and Adam Butler, are free agents, so the club moved quickly to get a body in place in case those incumbents leave.

Sunday: Patriots trade Marcus Cannon to Texans

Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, who opted out of the 2020 season, is back — and headed home to Texas.

On Sunday Patriots made their first deal with former director of player personnel Nick Caserio, who recently became general manager of the Texans, when they dealt Cannon to Houston in exchange for moving up in April’s draft.

March 12: Patriots add back Justin Bethel

Core special teamer Justin Bethel is sticking with the Patriots on a three-year, $6 million deal.

Bethel, alongside fellow gunners Matthew Slater and Cody Davis, was essential to New England’s punt coverage last season. He played in all 16 games and was on the field for a team-high 84.1 percent of the Patriots’ special teams snaps.

March 12: Patriots re-sign Cam Newton

The Patriots’ first splash during the offseason was the re-signing of quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal.

Will the 31-year-old be calling plays in Week 1? The signing doesn’t prevent New England from adding another quarterback onto the roster (Jarrett Stidham is the only other QB under contract).

Newton’s one-year deal with the Patriots is worth a maximum of $13.6 million, but has only $3.5 million fully guaranteed, per a copy of the contract obtained by the Globe. His salary cap number will be about $5.4 million.

March 9: Patriots re-acquire Trent Brown

A familiar face is returning to Foxborough: The Patriots agreed to acquire 6-foot-8-inch, 360-pound Trent Brown and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round selection.

Brown, 27, first came to Foxborough in April 2018 when the Patriots sent a third-rounder to the 49ers for him. New England also received a fifth-rounder in that deal. He started all 19 games in 2018 as the Patriots roared to their sixth Super Bowl title with a 13-3 win over the Rams.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac. Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe. Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.