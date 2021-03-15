Patriots to sign linebacker Matt Judon to four-year deal

A 6-foot-3-inch, 260-pounder, Judon has collected 34.5 sacks over the last five seasons and is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns. Judon received a four-year, $56 million pact, including $32 million over the first two seasons.

According to a league source, New England agreed to terms with explosive edge rusher Matthew Judon and mammoth nose tackle Davon Godchaux on Monday.

The Patriots went big on the first day of free agency, locking up a pair of front-line defenders in an effort to overhaul their front seven, which struggled at times in 2020.

The 6-3, 311-pound Godchaux was a fifth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2017 and has played in 52 games in Miami with a 179 tackles and three sacks.

The sides agreed to a two-year contract worth $16 million with $9 million guaranteed.

Both deals won’t become until Wednesday when the new league year kicks off at 4 p.m.

“Happy but never satisfied!! More work to do!!,” Godchaux tweeted early in the afternoon.

His 2020 season was cut short after he tore his biceps and had surgery in October.

Godchaux immediately helps a front line that often struggled against the run last season. The clubs top interior lineman from 2020, Lawrence Guy and Adam Butler, are free agents, so the club moved quickly to get a body in place in case those incumbents leave.

The current defensive tackle corps includes Beau Allen, who missed all of last season with lower body injuries, Byron Cowart, Akeem Spence, Nick Thurman, and Bill Murray.

