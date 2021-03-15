Patriots to sign tight end Jonnu Smith to four-year, $50-million deal to kick off NFL free agency

Smith, drafted in the third round out of Florida International University in 2017, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Last year, he caught 41 passes for 448 yards and eight touchdowns. Twenty-five of his receptions converted for a first down.

According to ESPN, the deal includes $31.25 million of guaranteed money.

The Patriots have agreed to sign tight end Jonnu Smith to a four-year, $50 million contract, a league source confirmed to the Globe.

Asked in January 2020, ahead of the Patriots-Titans wild-card matchup, if he would consider Smith to be more of a big receiver than a traditional tight end, coach Bill Belichick pushed back on that notion.

“He’s just a really good tight end,” Belichick said. “He’s a very athletic player, hard to tackle, catches the ball well. He’s great after the catch — probably the best in the league. I mean, I can’t imagine anybody better than him after the catch. No, he looks like a tight end to me. And a good one.”

Belichick also praised Smith’s blocking and running ability, noting that the Titans also utilized him at tailback. Smith, at 6-foot-3 and 248 pounds, boasts good size and physicality.

Since Rob Gronkowski’s departure in 2019, the Patriots have generated little production from the tight end position. The team drafted Dalton Keene and Devin Asiasi in 2020, but the rookie tandem combined for six catches all last season. Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse round out New England’s depth chart.

The Patriots also added nose tackle Davon Godchaux on a two-year deal worth up to $16 million.

This story will be updated. Jim McBride contributed reporting.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.