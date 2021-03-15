Providence women are confident underdogs in NCAA hockey bracket

So when Boston College was announced as an at-large selection, the odds of Peterson’s Friars joining the dance appeared to vanish.

In the 20-year history of the women’s tournament, Hockey East had never landed three schools in the eight-team field. Northeastern had an automatic bid after beating the Friars, 6-2, in the conference championship.

Caroline Peterson was intently watching the unveiling of the at-large selections for the NCAA women’s hockey tournament with her two roommates in their Providence College campus apartment when, if only for a moment, she felt doubt seep in.

“We were pretty confident going into the selection show,” said Peterson, a junior winger from East Falmouth. “But when BC’s name got called before us, we got a little nervous. But we were still hopeful.”

That hope paid off seconds later when Providence was chosen as the No. 7 seed, the program’s second NCAA bid and first since 2005.

Third-year coach Matt Kelly watched the announcement in between film sessions at the home of assistant Ali Domenico.

“I think the roof blew off her house,” Kelly said. “It was unbelievable. A great moment.”

Ten minutes later, the team was celebrating together via Zoom.

“Everyone was so excited,” said Peterson.

The Friars will face No. 2 Wisconsin in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Erie, Pa. The Badgers won the 2019 national title, which makes them the de facto defending champions since the 2020 championships were canceled.

Wisconsin is one of three schools that have combined to claim the last nine national titles, along with Minnesota and Clarkson, where Kelly was an assistant during a 2014 championship run.

“I joked with them, the last time I was there, I didn’t lose, so I don’t plan on losing now,” Kelly said.

The Friars pushed their way into the tournament with a run to the Hockey East championship game as a No. 3 seed. Peterson credited a shorthanded 4-3 quarterfinal win over No. 6 Boston University with galvanizing the Friars, who started the season 9-2-1 before losing four of five in a closing stretch that included the postponement of their final regular-season game against BC because of COVID-19 protocols.

“We were nervous going into the [BU] game with so few numbers, but we were confident if everyone showed up and played their best, we could come out on top,” said Peterson, who notched two goals and an assist. “That’s what everyone did. It was the most complete team game we had this year.”

In all, Providence had five games postponed under virus protocols.

“You have two opponents,” Kelly said. “COVID is one of them. We beat that. Then you go to your schedule and you have to beat that.”

Now the Friars will have their hands full with a Wisconsin squad led by senior left winger Daryl Watts, who won the 2018 Patty Kazmaier Award while leading the nation in scoring for BC. After transferring, Watts led the nation in scoring in 2020 and was named the 2021 WCHA Player of the Year.

“We have to keep our eyes on her and make sure she doesn’t get too much open space,” Kelly said.

Providence will answer with a balanced attack led by Peterson (team-high eight goals) and fellow junior Sara Hjalmarsson, who led the team in points (17) and plus-minus (plus-9). Freshman Brooke Becker was the third- highest scoring defensemen in Hockey East, and Sandra Abstreiter, a senior from Germany, was one of eight finalists for the Goalie of the Year award after posting a .927 save percentage.

“We’ll have to adjust to their speed, but I’m not sure if they’re ready for the compete level we’re able to bring,” said Peterson, who grew up skating for the Cape Cod Storm before playing at St. Mark’s. “We’re going to show them how hard we can compete and what we can do out there.”

The Friars showed their ability to get up for big games by following their win over BU by edging Maine, 1-0, in the Hockey East semifinals before running into top-ranked and now top-seeded Northeastern in the title game.

“We’re going into the tournament to show that wasn’t our best performance and we’re more than that 6-2 loss,” said Peterson. “We want to go out there and show everyone we deserve to be there.

“We’re not just a random 7 seed. We can win a few games. We’re looking to have a good showing and take home a national title.”