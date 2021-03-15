Revolution acquire Iceland national team player Arnor Ingvi Traustason

The Revolution have acquired Iceland national team left wing/midfielder Arnor Ingvi Traustason for an undisclosed transfer fee from Malmo FF in Sweden, according to MLS sources.

Traustason, 27, has performed for six clubs in five countries, starting his career with Keflavik IF in Iceland. He broke through at the club level with Norrkoping’s Allsvenskan (Sweden) championship team in 2015, then moved to Rapid Vienna in Austria on a $2.8 million transfer in 2016.