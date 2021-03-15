Revolution acquire Iceland national team player Arnor Ingvi Traustason

The Revolution have acquired Iceland national team left wing/midfielder Arnor Ingvi Traustason for an undisclosed transfer fee from Malmo FF in Sweden, according to MLS sources.
Traustason, 27, has performed for six clubs in five countries, starting his career with Keflavik IF in Iceland. He broke through at the club level with Norrkoping’s Allsvenskan (Sweden) championship team in 2015, then moved to Rapid Vienna in Austria on a $2.8 million transfer in 2016.
Last season, Traustason started on both wings and in central midfield as Malmo won the Allsvenskan title. He last played for Malmo as a second-half substitute in a 4-1 Swedish Cup win over Halmstads BK March 6.
Traustason, who has been capped 36 times and totaled 34 games in the Champions League and Europa League, entered as a late substitute against Croatia as Iceland was eliminated in group play in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.