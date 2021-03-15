Skylar Fontaine paces Northeastern to victory over Robert Morris in NCAA quarterfinal

The top-seeded Huskies (21-1-1) found their trademark speed slowed by the steady RMU (16-8-1) defense, but they didn’t let the slower pace derail them. When the Colonials went on the power play, the strong Huskies special teams unit was on display. Despite being shorthanded, NU set up a 3-on-2 with Alina Mueller setting up Chloe Aurard for a goal 7:57 into the game.

Skylar Fontaine led with two goals and an assist as the Northeastern women’s hockey team won its NCAA quarterfinal game against Robert Morris, 5-1, on Monday afternoon in Erie, Pa., advancing the Huskies to their first Women’s Frozen Four in program history.

NU won the opening faceoff of the second period and controlled possession for much of the first five minutes of the frame. Colonials goaltender Raygan Kirk successfully turned away multiple chances before Fontaine struck. The senior went one-on-one with an RMU defender, swinging to her left and shooting past Kirk to put NU up, 2-0, eight minutes into the second. The Colonials then became more aggressive, forcing Aerin Frankel to make several difficult saves, including pouncing on a sharp Joelle Fiala shot with five minutes left.

A power play finally allowed the Colonials to break through. With a minute remaining in the second, Emily Curlett sent a slapper past Frankel to get RMU within one. The one goal differential did not last long. Seconds later, Mueller picked up the rebound of a Fontaine shot and buried it to give NU a 3-1 lead going into the second intermission.

NU fourth liner Katie Cipra scored off a turnover 7:11 into the third period to put NU up, 4-1. With six minutes left, Fontaine put a flourish on the Huskies’ win, burying a pass from Katy Knoll for her second goal of the game.

Frankel finished with 20 saves for the Huskies, while Kirk stopped 40 NU shots.

Northeastern awaits the winner of Monday evening’s quarterfinal matchup between Minnesota Duluth and Colgate.