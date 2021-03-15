fb-pixel Skip to main content
TE Rob Gronkowski reportedly re-signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated March 15, 2021, 1 hour ago
Rob Gronkowski had 45 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns as the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.
Rob Gronkowski had 45 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns as the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Rob Gronkowski is apparently ready to run it back with the Buccaneers.

The big tight end reportedly agreed to a new deal with the defending Super Bowl champions on Monday — one year and $10 million, according to ESPN.

The former Patriot came out of retirement last season to join Tom Brady in Tampa, and the decision paid off. He had 45 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns as the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.

