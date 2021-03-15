TE Rob Gronkowski reportedly re-signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The big tight end reportedly agreed to a new deal with the defending Super Bowl champions on Monday — one year and $10 million, according to ESPN.

Rob Gronkowski is apparently ready to run it back with the Buccaneers.

The former Patriot came out of retirement last season to join Tom Brady in Tampa, and the decision paid off. He had 45 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns as the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.

