There’s already a waiting list for WooSox full-season tickets

With Polar Park seating slightly more than 9.500 fans, the 2,158 tickets sold account for 23 percent of capacity. As of March 23, Massachusetts will cap capacity at 12 percent at indoor and outdoor sporting events.

The club is hopeful, but cannot yet guarantee, it can accommodate all ticket-holders at the brand-new Polar Park when the WooSox’ first homestand begins on May 11.

The Worcester Red Sox announced they have already started a waiting list for full season tickets after selling out their debut season’s allotment of 2,100-plus ducats.

The club is hopeful that less than seven weeks later, attendance restrictions will have eased and capacity could be increased roughly two-fold from the pending Polar Park attendance cap of 1,141.

The club, which moved from Pawtucket’s McCoy Stadium, placed a cap on their season after selling 2,158 tickets per game. That is a significant improvement over the last couple of years when the PawSox sold approximately 600 season tickets.

The club said it placed the cap to make sure there will always be access from the general public to the stadium’s most desirable seats. Half-season plans are uncapped and remain on sale.

Information on when single-game and group tickets go on sale is not yet available because of uncertainty about if and when capacity limits will be eased.

The WooSox said their 400-plus seat DCU Club was the first category to sell out, followed by dugout seats.

Opening Day at Polar Park is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11, at 3:05 pm, the first of 60 home games this season.

