Truex wins NASCAR’s race at Phoenix

Martin Truex Jr. pulled away in the final laps Sunday at Phoenix Raceway for his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season and 28th overall. Truex blew past Joey Logano on the final restart with 25 laps remaining and was never challenged again. Denny Hamlin finished third. Truex enjoyed getting the win in front of some fans in Phoenix. The track allowed about 20 percent of the grandstand to be filled. Six drivers — three from Hendrick Motorsports — had to start at the back of the field, including Chase Elliott , William Byron , Kyle Larson , Cody Ware , Quinn Houff and G arrett Smithley . Larson, Byron and Ware went to back because of pre-race inspection failures, Elliott and Houff had unapproved adjustments and Smithley was a replacement driver.

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg left his second spring training start in the third inning because of a problem with his left calf that he calls “nothing major.” “Just kind of more of a precautionary thing and just kind of take it day-to-day and see how it feels tomorrow,” said Strasburg, who allowed one hit, struck out four and walked one in 2⅓ scoreless innings of Washington’s game against the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Bryant holds off Merrimack, 14-7

Shai Young had a touchdown run, Jihad Edmond recovered a fumble in the end zone, and Bryant held off Merrimack for a 14-7 victory in North Andover. It was Merrimack’s season opener. Its game with Wagner on March 7 was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Seahawks program. Merrimack had possession at its own 23 with 2:15 remaining but couldn’t pick up a first down. The Warriors’ Malakai Anthony had a 44-yard run and then threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Norcia with three seconds left in the second quarter that tied the game 7-7. Anthony was 12-of-19 passing for 91 yards and he carried 15 times for 73 yards rushing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NBA

Pelicans get vaccines

Some players and other members of the New Orleans Pelicans organization received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations, following changes in the eligibility standards for Louisiana residents. The Pelicans said the vaccines were administered Saturday, though they did not disclose who got them. They are the first NBA team to acknowledge a widescale receipt of the vaccine by members of a club … An NBA-record five players had triple-doubles Saturday, including former MVPs Giannis Antetokounmpo and Russell Westbrook in the same game. All-Stars James Harden, Julius Randle and Domantas Sabonis also had triple-doubles in victories by their teams.

Soccer

Ronaldo sets new goal mark

Cristiano Ronaldo acclaimed himself to be “top of the World’s goalscoring list” after getting a hat trick, while Brazilian soccer great Pelé congratulated the Juventus forward for surpassing his official tally of goals. Ronaldo hit a hat trick for Juventus in a 3-1 win over host Cagliari in Serie A in Sardinia to take his total to 770 career goals for club and country. Pelé officially scored 767 goals during his career although he claims to have scored over 1,000 — including unofficial matches.

Tennis

Medvedev takes Open 13 title

Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev was pushed to three sets by doubles specialist Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the Open 13 final in Marseille, France, winning, 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, for his 10th career title on the eve of his move up to second in the rankings …Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters withdrew from upcoming tournaments in Miami and Charleston, a setback in her comeback following right knee surgery and a bout with COVID-19. Clijsters’s return to the WTA Tour in 2020 after a seven-year hiatus was interrupted by the pandemic. She underwent knee surgery in October and came down with a mild case of the virus in January.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Schwarz secures slalom crown

Austrian skier Marco Schwarz locked up the men’s World Cup slalom title Sunday, finishing seventh in a race won by Clément Noël in Slovenia. The result gave Schwarz an insurmountable lead of 122 points over his only remaining challenger in the discipline standings, Ramon Zenhäusern, with only next week’s slalom at the finals in Switzerland coming up … After losing last year’s Tour de France on the last decisive stage, Primoz Roglic failed in his bid to win the Paris-Nice cycling race after crashing early in the final stage. The overnight leader seemed certain to triumph at the week-long race after winning three stages. But the Slovenian fell after 22 kilometers (15.5 miles) of the eighth stage and lost valuable time as German rider Maximilian Schachmann successfully defended his title … Suspense moved up another notch in the 36th match for the America’s Cup sailing championship between defender Team New Zealand and Italian challenger Luna Rossa when lack of wind prevented sailing on the scheduled fourth day … Juan Francisco Estrada beat Román “Chocolatito” González by split decision in a thrilling title unification fight Saturday night in Dallas, defending his WBC super flyweight belt and claiming González’s WBA 115-pound belt.

Advertisement















