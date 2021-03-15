UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma tests positive for COVID-19

STORRS, Conn. — UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, the school announced Monday, hours before it was expected to be named the top seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Hall of Famer received a positive result from a test taken on Sunday and is not experiencing any symptoms, the school said.

The team’s head physician said contact tracing protocols revealed that Auriemma did not have close contact with any other team member since Friday. All other Tier I personnel tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday and Monday, the school said.