UMass men defeat Northeastern in men’s Hockey East quarterfinals

Bobby Trivigno had a goal and two assists to lead the No. 7 University of Massachusetts men’s hockey team over No. 20 Northeastern (9-9-3), 4-1, at the Mullins Center in the Hockey East quarterfinals. UMass (14-5-4) will play No. 17 Providence in the conference semifinals. Filip Lindberg had 25 saves for UMass, and Connor Murphy had 24 for NU.

“I thought the kids did a great job today,” said UMass head coach Greg Carvel. “We wanted to play a real strong defensive game. We wanted to be disciplined and stay out of the penalty box and the refs made that a 5-on-5 game today, which I think plays to our favor. Northeastern’s got a very good power play and we wanted to limit their opportunities there. We wanted to check well and I thought the kids did a really good job of that today. I thought we really kept the game on the outside of the ice, I thought we transitioned pretty well and got a big goal early that kind of set the tone. I thought our kids played a really good 60 minutes, good playoff style hockey.”