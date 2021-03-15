Will Bruins have new faces in the lineup as they take on Penguins?

PITTSBURGH — Their game flat and faltering, the Bruins possibly will inject some young blood into the lineup Monday night when they face the Penguins here to start a four-game road trip that will conclude with two games in Buffalo vs. the staggering Sabres.

All three were on the ice for the morning skate, and early indications were that Kuhlman would substitute in for Chris Wagner on the fourth line.

This after the Bruins lost again Saturday, a 4-0 whitewash by the Rangers at the Garden, the second time in four games they were shut out.

They showed little emotional spark vs. the Blueshirts, and the callups could be an indication that coach Bruce Cassidy feels one, two, or all three of the newbies could be a way of reigniting interest from his tired charges. The Bruins have gone 4-6-2 in their last dozen games, scoring more than two goals in only four of those outings.

Ahcan, a free agent signing last spring out of St. Cloud State, is a quick and agile defenseman who has the potential to help the backline crew better transition pucks out of their own end. He is small (5 feet 8 inches/185 pounds), but could be a better option than, say, newcomer Jarred Tinordi, particularly against a Pittsburgh squad that does not typically play a particularly physical game.

In 12 games with Providence, Ahcan posted a 1-6—7 line. If he gets the call, he’ll be making his NHL debut. He piled up 103 points in his 144 career games with St. Cloud.

Steen, the 165th pick in the 2016 draft, is also short of stature (5-9, 188) but came highly touted by ex-Bruin P.J. Axelsson for his tenacity when he was drafted five years ago. He made his North American pro debut last season with Providence (60 games: 7-16—23) and this season stood 3-5—8 in another 12 games.

Kuhlman, ex-captain of the University of Minnesota-Duluth, is another shorty (5-10, 190) and also was signed as a college free agent in the spring of 2018. At his best, he can be a puck hound and is bold in his attacks to the net. He has had a few shots to make himself permanent on the varsity roster, but has yet to display the consistency or production necessary.

