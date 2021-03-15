Yankees reliever Zack Britton undergoes surgery for bone chips in pitching elbow

Michigan officials were poised to amend a 1,000-patron limit so more Detroit Tigers fans can attend home games on Opening Day and after. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office said the state health department had talks with the team “to find a safe path forward to expand capacity limits at the stadium.” In a statement, the team said it will announce details on increased ticket availability “in coming days.” It said it has been coordinating with the health department, public health and medical experts, Major League Baseball and others on a plan to let fans “confidently and safely return to the ballpark.”

New York Yankees lefthander Zack Britton had surgery Monday to remove a bone chip from his pitching elbow. The reliever is likely to be out until at least May and perhaps until summer. The team has not specified a timeframe. Yankees head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad operated at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. “Want to thank Dr. Ahmad and his staff for their excellent work today,” Britton wrote on Twitter. “Excited to start the process of getting myself ready to rejoin the boys.” Britton, 33, is a two-time All-Star who was 1-2 with a 1.89 ERA and eight saves in 20 appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He filled in as closer for the first 3½ weeks while Aroldis Chapman missed 21 games recovering from COVID-19. Chapman was suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season by Major League Baseball for throwing a 101-mile-per-hour fastball near the head of Tampa Bay’s Mike Brosseau last Sept. 1. Manager Aaron Boone said he will mix and match during the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, listing righthander Chad Green , side-arming righthander Darren O’Day , righthander Jonathan Loaisiga and lefthander Justin Wilson as options.

College basketball

Indiana fires men’s coach Miller

Armed with enough cash from private donations to cover the $10.3 million buyout and ready to answer a fan base angered by four straight mediocre seasons, Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson fired men’s basketball coach Archie Miller, who went 67-58 in five seasons with the Hoosiers and never made the NCAA Tournament though many believed Indiana would have received a bid in 2020 — had the tourney not been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Miller never beat rival Purdue, going 0-7, with the Boilermakers matching their second-longest winning streak in series history at nine . . . Iowa men’s coach Fran McCaffery signed a four-year contract extension through 2027-28 after leading the eighth-ranked Hawkeyes (21-80 to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals and their highest NCAA Tournament seeding since 1987 as the West Region’s No. 2 seed . . . DePaul fired men’s coach Dave Leitao six years into his second tenure in another effort to lift a once-proud program. The Blue Demons went 5-14 overall in a season that started about a month late because of COVID-19 issues. They finished last in the Big East for the fifth straight year at 2-13. DePaul beat Providence in the conference tournament before getting knocked out by Connecticut. Leitao, who had been signed through the 2023-24 season, was 127-146 over nine years at DePaul. He is 212-241 in 15 seasons as a college head coach, with stops at Northeastern and Virginia . . . Jennifer Rizzotti , who as a point guard at UConn helped the Huskies win their first national championship in 1995 and elected to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013, was fired as George Washington’s women’s basketball coach after one NCAA Tournament trip in five years at the school, where she compiled a 9-14 record this season and 72-74 overall . . . Washington fired women’s basketball coach Jody Wynn after four seasons during which the Huskies were among the worst teams in the Pac-12 Conference, going 38-75 overall and 11-58 in conference play.

Advertisement

Boston Marathon

BAA sets size of field for 2021 race

The Boston Athletic Association announced the field size for the 125th Boston Marathon scheduled for Monday, October 11, 2021 will be 20,000 entrants. Registration for the in-person race will take place Tuesday, April 20 through Friday, April 23, 2021. “In addition to a smaller field than in previous years, we will have significant additional protocols in place to ensure participant and public health,” said Tom Grilk, president and CEO of the BAA. “We are committed to making the oldest annual marathon in the world as safe as possible in October.”

Advertisement

NHL

Kings-Blues postponed by weather

The Los Angeles Kings’ NHL game against the St. Louis Blues on Monday night was postponed because of weather conditions that kept the Kings in Denver on Sunday. The league did not announce a makeup date. The Kings’ plane couldn’t leave after their 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche because of a blizzard. Los Angeles will return to action Wednesday against the Blues, who were scheduled to open a six-game road trip at Staples Center on Monday . . . Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot could miss the rest of the regular season after undergoing surgery for a fractured hand. Chiarot was hurt last Wednesday when he fought Canucks forward J.T. Miller in the first period of Montreal’s 5-1 win. Both players drew five-minute penalties and Chiarot did not return to the game.

Advertisement

Boxing

Joshua, Fury agree to two heavyweight bouts

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury signed on for two fights to unify the world heavyweight titles, said Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn. With terms of the deal set on Saturday, Hearn’s company, Matchroom, and Fury’s promoter, Top Rank, have 30 days to find a site and a date for the first fight in June or July. Hearn said he’s already had multiple offers to stage the all-British showdown in the Middle East, America, Asia, and Europe. Joshua and Fury will reportedly split proceeds 50-50 from their first fight, with the victor taking a 60-40 cut for the rematch. Joshua’s WBA, IBF and WBO belts, and Fury’s WBC title, will be on the line.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Seavey wins fifth Iditarod

Dallas Seavey, who became the youngest musher to win the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race at age 25 in 2012, collected his fifth Iditarod title, winning the pandemic-shortened race by more than three hours over second-place musher Aaron Burmeister. Seavey, now 34, matched the record of five wins by Rick Swenson, known as the King of the Iditarod for picking up those titles from 1977-91. Seavey, whose 5 a.m. arrival at the finish line in Anchorage, Ala., was televised statewide, completed the 848-mile trail in 7 days, 14 hours, 8 minutes and 57 seconds. Winner of Iditarod titles in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 and now 2021, Seavey’s family has been a part of the race’s legacy since the start with his grandfather, Dan Seavey, placing third in the inaugural Iditarod in 1973 . . . Richard Gasquet defeated Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Dubai Championships for his 550th career victory. The 34-year-old Gasquet saved the only break point he faced and converted three of his own to become just the sixth active player to reach the 550 mark. He will go for his 551st against Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the third round . . . DC United captain Steven Birnbaum will miss the first two to three months of the MLS season after undergoing a second surgery on his left ankle, club officials said. Birnbaum, a 30-year-old center back entering his eighth season, was injured last season and underwent surgery in January to remove bone spurs and loose fragments . . . Wolverhampton goalkeeper Rui Patricio was carried off on a stretcher with a serious-looking head injury after more than 10 minutes of treatment late in his team’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool in the English Premier League. The Portugal international was struck on the head in the 87th minute by the knee of teammate Conor Coady, who was running back into his area.

Advertisement



