A year ago, the Celtics crossed paths with the Jazz, and a coronavirus scare ensued

At the time, no one realized how this seemingly routine game would leave the Celtics scrambling to get home to Boston five days later, and facing concerns about their own health, after Gobert tested positive, leading to the NBA’s shutdown.

On March 5, 2020, Celtics center Vincent Poirier went to dinner in Boston with his friend and fellow Frenchman, Jazz center Rudy Gobert. Coronavirus unease was escalating, but it was not enough to keep more than 19,000 fans from pouring into TD Garden the following night to watch Gobert’s team defeat the Celtics, 99-94.

On March 9, 2020, the Celtics departed for a two-game road trip to Indianapolis and Milwaukee. Very little was known about the coronavirus then, and the Celtics were trying to stay nimble. Medical experts led an information session for the team. Medical masks were brought on the trip as a precaution.

Some minor social-distancing measures were put in place prior to the March 10 game against the Pacers. Media members were no longer allowed in the locker rooms, and players were discouraged from taking pictures with and signing autographs for fans.

Before the game, though, Brad Stevens sat in the visiting coach’s office at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse and sensed that something big might be coming.

“I remember he was at his desk, and he says, ‘I wouldn’t be surprised if this was the last game for a while,’ ” said Celtics travel and equipment manager John Connor. “I said, ‘Really, Coach?’ And he said yes. That kind of stunned me.”

The Celtics coughed up a 19-point lead against the Pacers before hanging on for a 114-111 win. They took the short flight to Milwaukee the next morning and checked into the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel.

Celtics executives often travel to road games, but this was the heart of college basketball season, a key time to scout for the draft. President of basketball operations Danny Ainge was in Las Vegas at the Pac-12 tournament, and assistant general manager Austin Ainge was in Greensboro, N.C., at the ACC tournament.

Director of scouting Dave Lewin had attended regular-season games at Providence, Connecticut, and Rhode Island over the previous week, but he pushed back his flight to the SEC tournament because of lingering uncertainty about how the virus might affect the schedule.

Assistant general manager Mike Zarren did fly there, though, arriving in Nashville on the morning of March 11. He brought a mask with him to an early game at Bridgestone Arena, but he didn’t wear it because at that time no one was really wearing masks, and he thought maybe it would incite fear.

But something about the atmosphere — thousands of people crammed indoors — just didn’t feel quite right to him. And it was early in the tournament, before the top prospects would take the floor, so Zarren went back to his hotel.

He sat down in the lobby restaurant and ordered maple-glazed chicken over farro and a glass of red wine as the pregame portion of the Jazz’s matchup against the Thunder in Oklahoma City glowed on a bar television. But there was commotion there. The players had left the floor, and it was soon announced that the game had been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test. Reports emerged that it was Gobert.

Ainge was sitting in the stands at the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas when word began to spread among the other executives and scouts about what was transpiring in Oklahoma City.

“A lot of people were kind of looking around and holding up their phones, like, ‘Did you guys see this?’ ” Ainge said.

In Nashville, Zarren called Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck, who told him that NBA commissioner Adam Silver had recently indicated that a positive test for a player would likely result in the league being shut down.

Zarren quickly booked the last flight out of Nashville that night back to Boston, and was uneasy about even taking an Uber to the airport. But that was the easy part. The bigger challenge would be getting the Celtics — who had faced Gobert and the Jazz at TD Garden just five days earlier — safely back home.

In Milwaukee, Stevens had a clear directive for Connor: Let’s get out of here as quickly and safely as we can.

As Zarren waited to board his plane in Nashville, he called the Celtics team doctors and several infectious disease specialists to discuss whether it would be safe for the team to get on a plane despite its recent potential exposure to COVID-19. The team doctors also communicated with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Connor called Delta, which had mobilized a plane to get the Celtics home but did not initially have a crew. Even some flight attendants were reluctant to fly with the Celtics, given the circumstances.

In the morning, Stevens gathered the traveling party in a hotel meeting room, and he and director of performance Art Horne tried to answer questions as best they could. Would they play again this year? Would they be able to see their families right away? But no one really had answers just yet.

Eventually, Delta flew in a crew to handle the March 12 flight to Boston. Poirier, who’d had dinner with Gobert prior to Utah’s game in Boston, was isolated in a section of the plane by himself. The flight was unusually quiet.

“It was all very eerie,” Connor said.

Typically, when the Celtics land at Hanscom Field airport in Bedford, a valet lines up the team’s cars in a private area of the tarmac and starts the engines so the players can hop right into a warm and running automobile on frigid winter nights. But that service was canceled on this day. The players walked through an old hangar to get to a parking lot in the back.

They were told to isolate at home while also staying away from their families. Coronavirus tests were scarce then, and the process was slow. The Celtics ultimately procured tests from a private company and faced some criticism for reducing the overall supply to test a group of asymptomatic players. But they believed it was warranted because of their recent contact with Gobert and the Jazz.

Within a couple of days, players went to the Auerbach Center parking garage and were tested from their cars, and nearly a week passed before the results arrived. Guard Marcus Smart had the lone positive test, and he remained asymptomatic. Four months later, the Celtics resumed their season in the Orlando bubble.

On Tuesday, the Jazz will come to Boston for the first time since that fateful night last March, and there will be reminders of the virus’s toll at every turn. There will be no fans at TD Garden, and fake crowd noise will be pumped in. Players and coaches will wear masks on the bench, and they will have undergone their now-daily testing regimens, as society continues its slow crawl back to normalcy.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.