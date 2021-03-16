Upcoming ‘SNL’ host lineup includes Oscar nominees and an alum

“Saturday Night Live” has just released its upcoming schedule, which I know you’re not interested in — but will probably read about anyway.
On March 27, former cast member Maya Rudolph will host. That likely means we’ll see her as Kamala Harris, even though the show has been a bit less political since the last administration. Jack Harlow will be the musical guest.
On April 3, Daniel Kaluuya will make his hosting debut, and St. Vincent will be the musical guest. This week, Kaluuya was nominated for a supporting actor Oscar for his turn as Black Panther founder Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah.”
And on April 10, Carey Mulligan will make her hosting debut, with Kid Cudi as the musical guest. She was nominated for a best actress Academy Award for “Promising Young Woman.”
