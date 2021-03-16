Boston sports media company acquires Morning Blitz newsletter as part of rebranding

Kompany39 was founded in 2017 as a sports-marketing company. A new business within TorchCo — dubbed TorchPro Athlete Services — will serve a similar purpose, helping athletes grow their personal brand and sign brand deals.

TorchCo, formerly known as Kompany39, will launch a website about high-profile sports figures called TorchPro.com , which will allow fans to engage with athletes and access exclusive content. TorchCo is backed by $1.5 million from Manchester, N.H.-based York Creative Collective and York IE, as well as angel investors.

TorchCo, a sports media company based in Boston, announced on Tuesday that it will acquire daily sports newsletter startup Morning Blitz as part of a company rebrand.

Advertisement

“We wanted to create a place for both athletes and fans to engage and fuel the next generation,” said professional ice hockey player Joe Pavelski, the cofounder of TorchCo, in a press release. “The company can provide athletes with guidance and a safe space to understand the best way to tell and share our stories with consumers.”

TorchCo also scooped up a former senior executive of Boston-based alcohol delivery service Drizly, which Uber acquired last month for $1.1 billion. Bryan Goodwin, an investment partner and advisor at York IE and cofounder of TorchCo, will serve as the company’s president and chief revenue officer.

“In my 20-year career I’ve been on the front lines as the internet has changed entire industries — from travel to beverage alcohol — and the same is happening in sports,” Goodwin said. He said TorchPro Athlete Services, TorchPro.com, and the Morning Blitz newsletter “come together as the first step to building the foundation of a complete offering.”

The company debuted with digital content from Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, as well as other professional athletes. TorchCo has ten employees, most of which are based in the Boston area.

Advertisement

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.