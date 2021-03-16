Foxwoods will be run by a tribal member for the first time

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation has tapped a tribal member to run its flagship gambling operation in Connecticut, the Foxwoods Resort Casino. Jason Guyot became interim chief executive last April, after predecessor John James resigned. Guyot has now been appointed to the position on a more permanent basis, dropping the “interim” from his title, after helping guide Foxwoods through the COVID-19 pandemic, making him the first tribal member to oversee the casino. Guyot began his career at Foxwoods 18 years ago, fresh out of college, as an employment and diversity manager. He has been instrumental in the casino’s evolution, by adding non-gambling options such as go-karts and a zip-line, among other attractions. Foxwoods employs about 2,000 full-time workers, and about 3,000 in total. — JON CHESTO

RECORDS MANAGEMENT

Access gets a new CEO

Records management company Access has picked a former top Gartner executive to be its next chief executive. The private-equity-backed Woburn company said on Tuesday that Ken Davis is taking over for Rob Alston, who is retiring after 10 years as the chief executive at Access. Alston will stick around in an advisory role, and as a board member, at least in the near term. Access employs more than 2,300 people, including nearly 200 in Massachusetts, and reports annual revenues of more than $430 million. The company is backed by Berkshire Partners and GI Partners, two private equity firms. Before joining Access, Davis was an executive vice president at Gartner, a Connecticut-based research company. He spent most of his career at Gartner, although he worked for McKinsey for 10 years beforehand, advising tech firms. — JON CHESTO

CREDIT CARDS

Visa and Mastercard put off merchant fee hikes for another year

Visa and Mastercard are postponing plans to boost the fees US merchants pay when consumers use credit cards online, pushing back the changes another year to April 2022 because of the pandemic. Retailers have been asking both networks in recent months to delay hikes in so-called interchange fees, hoping to avoid a jump in costs for accepting cards at a time when consumers are especially reliant on online shopping. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC CARS

Foxconn is considering building battery-powered cars in the US

The Taiwanese electronics behemoth Foxconn, which is aiming to become a contract manufacturer of electric cars, is considering a plant in the United States for production of its first battery-powered vehicles, the company’s chairman said Tuesday. Foxconn is weighing whether to use its facility in Wisconsin or one of its plants in Mexico to make its clients’ vehicles, Young Liu, the company’s chairman and CEO, said at a news briefing in Taipei, the Taiwanese capital. Foxconn, best-known for making iPhones for Apple, has moved eagerly to expand its car business as the world shifts away from internal combustion engines. — NEW YORK TIMES

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook agrees to pay Murdoch for news content

Facebook has agreed to pay Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp for its journalism content in Australia, a month after the social media platform temporarily blocked news links inside the country over legislation pressing digital giants to compensate publishers. The multiyear deal, announced Tuesday, includes news content from major Murdoch conservative media outlets like The Australian, a national newspaper, and the news site news.com.au, as well as other metropolitan, regional, and community publications. It comes a month after Google unveiled its own three-year global agreement with News Corp to pay for the publisher’s news content, and after Facebook backed down, under heavy criticism, from its drastic step of blocking the sharing or viewing of news links in Australia. — NEW YORK TIMES

APPS

Google cuts fees it charges app developers

Google is halving the percentage it takes from app developers on sales through its Google Play store, following a similar move by rival Apple Inc. last year. The Mountain View, Calif.-based Internet giant said it’s reducing the fees to 15 percent from 30 percent for the first $1 million in revenue on sales of apps and in-app-purchases each year. After the first $1 million, developers will pay the typical 30 percent fee. The program differs from Apple’s approach. The iPhone maker limits its fee reduction to smaller developers who made as much as $1 million in the previous calendar year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MANUFACTURING

Factories slow in February

Production at US manufacturers unexpectedly declined in February, representing a pause in recent momentum as factories were beset by severe winter weather and supply-chain challenges. The 3.1 percent decrease in output was the first since April and followed an upwardly revised 1.2 percent gain in January, according to Federal Reserve data Tuesday. That was worse than all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Nest to include feature that tracks sleep patterns

Google’s Nest unit is expanding into health technology with a feature that tracks sleep patterns, offering a potential new revenue stream but also raising privacy concerns. The company unveiled the second-generation model of its Nest Hub smart display in a blog post Tuesday, and this time it comes with a function called Sleep Sensing that monitors the breathing and movement of a person sleeping next to the screen — without a camera or needing to wear a device in bed. The system also detects disturbances such as coughing and snoring, along with light and temperature changes using the Nest Hub’s built-in microphones and ambient light and temperature sensors. Over time, it learns the user’s sleep patterns and gives personalized recommendations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Walmart hires fashion designer to spruce up its offerings

Fashion designer Brandon Maxwell has dressed Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, and Meghan Markle. Soon, Walmart shoppers can wear his styles, too. The world’s largest retailer hired Maxwell as the first-ever creative director for its Scoop and Free Assembly fashion brands, it said in a statement Tuesday. Maxwell, 36, will oversee four seasonal collections a year for the two labels, starting by influencing this year’s holiday range before his full lines appear in the spring of 2022. He will also get involved in marketing campaigns for both brands in the newly created role. Hiring Maxwell is Walmart’s latest attempt to become more of a fashion destination to boost apparel sales, which deliver fatter profit margins than its core grocery business. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Bad weather hurt sales in February

Shoppers tightened their wallets in February as severe weather gripped large areas of the country, leading to a bigger-than-expected 3 percent drop in retail sales, federal data shows. Economists had been looking for a 0.5 percent drop, according to Reuters. Americans spent a seasonally adjusted $561.7 billion in February, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. The slide follows two months of mixed results as Americans continued to grapple with the ill-effects of the coronavirus recession. — WASHINGTON POST

